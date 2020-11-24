National broadcaster robbed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Four suspected robbers allegedly robbed a national broadcaster of his valuables after offering him a lift before tying him on a tree.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts yesterday where the quartet Benissa Mutsvangwa(35) ,Charles Chihunde Mutize (34) , Ruth Tarupuwa (30) and Idah Yvone Muyambiri pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Tinashe Ndokera.They were remanded in custody to Thursday for continuation of trial.Prosecutor Vincent Marunya alleges sometime in May last year the broadcaster boarded VW Jetta white in colour going to Centenary from Harare with the four suspects.On approaching the 50 kilometer peg along Mazowe-Centenary the driver pulled off the road and the four pointed knives on the broadcaster demanding all his valuables.They threatened to kill him, robbed him of his G-tell mobile phone, empty sacks, shoes watch and money before tying him on an electric pole.They sped off after their robbery the complainant subsequently untied himself and reported the matter to the police.On March 27 the suspects were arrested in Chivhu after using the same modus operandi on some unsuspecting passengers.The broadcaster was taken to Chivhu police station where he managed to identify them and recovered his stolen property.