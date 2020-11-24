Miners trapped underground after landslide

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Several illegal miners were trapped at Ran mine, Bindura this afternoon after landslide rains poured the mining town.

A tragedy has occurred at Ran Mine in Bindura town late this afternoon.

When Bulawayo24.com arrived on the scene six illegal miners had been retrieved and were rushed to Bindura hospital for treatment.Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fedelis Dhewu was not reachable for comment.Secretary for information Nick Mangwana confirmed the case on Tweeter."Mash Central,“A deep disused mine trench has caved in trapping several illegal gold miners. Exact number not yet established. So far 6 miners have been rescued.Details to follow but number could be circa 30," reads Mangwana's tweet.Meanwhile, efforts to retrieve the still trapped gold panners is still on-going.