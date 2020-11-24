MDC Christian Network awarded seats by Chamisa

News / National

by Rutendo Jiri

MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa has promised that party's National Chaplaincy Department (NCD) now known as the Christian Network (CN), proportional representative seats, The Harare Post has learnt.An anonymous source inside the Christian Network confided to this publication that Chamisa has given in to the request by the Chaplaincy to have seats reserved for them under proportional representation in Parliament as House of Assembly members and Senators.Chamisa, a pastor in the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) intends to use the Christian Network who have a large religious following in their constituencies to prop up his image ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.Reverend Mabure would be appointed the proportional representative for Mhondoro while Reverend Utedzi would be the proportional representative Senator for Kuwadzana and Reverend Obert Manduna who is also MDC Chaplaincy Chairperson would be the proportional representative for Bulawayo.This publication learnt that the unilateral move by Chamisa to appoint members of the Christian Network to Parliament has not been well received by party members who feel sidelined after showing unwavering support and loyalty to Chamisa."Chamisa has shown the party that he does not follow the party guidelines and policies when it comes to power. He is not one to consult anyone on matters regarding his authority in the party," said the source.The Christian Network is led by AFM pastor who is also the Mount Pleasant District Assembly Chair, Happymore Gotora.