Harare mayor Mafume arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

HARARE mayor Jacob Mafume was yesterday arrested for criminal abuse of office involving illegal parcelling of residential stands.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying he was last night detained at Rhodesville Police Station. "I can confirm his arrest over criminal abuse of office involving a residential stand. We will give more information about his arrest tomorrow (today)," said Asst Comm Nyathi.The Herald last night heard that Mafume was involved in the illegal parcelling of stands in Harare and is alleged to have unlawfully allocated residential stands to his sister and secretary.The stands are understood to be in Westlea, Harare. Mafume, who is councillor for Ward 17, was elected mayor in September after Herbert Gomba was recalled by MDC-T.