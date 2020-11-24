Gwanda runs out of Covid-19 isolation space

News / National

GWANDA Town is experiencing a shortage of isolation space following an increase in Covid-19 cases that have been recorded in the area.The district has recorded more than 40 cases over the past two weeks. The district is relying on one isolation centre housed at the Gwanda Provincial Hospital which can only accommodate 16 people.Gwanda Provincial Hospital acting medical superintendent, Dr Blessing Gwarimbo said they had resorted to discharging patients to self isolate at home even though their conditions required them to be housed at the isolation centre."We have recorded an increase in Covid-19 cases in Gwanda Urban over the past two weeks. By Tuesday we had recorded 41 cases. This has resulted in the shortage of quarantine space because we are currently relying on one isolation centre which is at the Gwanda Provincial Hospital and it can accommodate only 16 people."The isolation centre at Phakama Clinic is still incomplete and it can accommodate 20 people. We have resorted to discharging some of the patients to self isolate at home due to limited space. We first interview them to find out who they stay with and to establish whether their living condition is conducive for them to self isolate. Our surveillance team makes regular follow ups on these people especially those who are symptomatic," he said.Dr Gwarimbo said most of the positive cases which have been recorded in the town were all symptomatic which meant that they were highly contagious and likely to spread the virus.The Gwanda District taskforce committee on Covid-19 has tightened enforcement of regulations to contain cases of Covid-19 which are on the increase in the mining town. The committee has also formed an inspectorate team comprising of officials from Ministry of Health, ZRP and Local Government which has deployed to the town to enforce regulations.The Joshua Mqabuko Polytechnic College has suspended face to face lectures indefinitely after six cases were reported at the institution.Lack of compliance to Covid-19 regulations has been identified as one of the causes of this spike in cases. Members of the business community have also been urged to enforce regulations within their premises.