Munyaradzi Diya set for Bosso return

GANGLY Dynamos goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya, who will soon be out of contract, has decided to retrace his footsteps back to the City of Kings to reunite with Bulawayo giants Highlanders, a team he left for How Mine in 2015.Diya had confided in close associates that his wish was to end his footballing career at Bosso, a team that raised his stock, resulting in him being voted among the 2013 Castle Lager Soccer Stars of the Year.He was also voted the Mbada Diamonds Player and Goalkeeper of the Tournament when Highlanders lifted the then coveted premier tournament cup."Diya has made up his mind that he wants to reunite with Highlanders and has since contacted the Bosso leadership," said a source privy to the goings on.Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube confirmed that there had been some communication with the player, albeit at an informal level.Dube quickly emphasised that decisions on who the club brings on board was largely influenced by the coaches."The goalkeepers' coach, like his other colleagues in the technical team, will have a huge say on who the club takes on board," said Dube in what seemed confirmation that the club still had a soft spot for Diya, who developed a personal relationship with the hard to please Soweto Stand fans at Barbourfields Stadium. Highlanders have been quietly going into the market to beef up their squad ahead of the 2021 season that is expected to kick off as early as late January or early February.Bosso lost four regular players and one fringe veteran player this year.Striker Prince Dube joined Azam of Tanzania, midfielders Brian Banda and Denzel Khumalo are now with FC Platinum, while Tinashe Makanda is presently clubless after deciding against renewing his contract with the club. Mitchell Katsvairo moved to Botswana.