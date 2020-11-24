Police to pay $4,3m over 2019 fuel riots killing

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has been ordered to pay $4,3 million, about US$34 000 at the auction rate, to the family of a Kevin Tinashe Choto (22), a talented footballer who was shot dead in Chitunwgiza during the fuel protests in January last year.High Court judge Justice Edith Mushore ruled that Choto's killing was unlawful and awarded damages to his father Julius Choto and widow, Varaidzo Chiyanike, who were represented by Fiona Iliff, from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.According to the award, $2 016 000 was for the loss of support for the minor child, Anenyasha Janelle Choto, $2 016 000 for loss of support for widow Varaidzo Chiyanike, $168 000 nervous shock and trauma for Varaidzo Chiyanike, $168 000 nervous shock and trauma for Kevin's father and interest on the total sum of $4 638 000.The judge said Kelvin was an "innocent bystander" as protesters clashed with police during the protests.Human rights organisations say State security agents killed 22 people, with those implicated in the fatal shootings are still to be charged.The family sued the police, the Home Affairs minister and Constable Rachid Siri, who fired the fatal shot.