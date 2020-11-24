Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Moana's burial judgment deferred again

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGH Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda yesterday again deferred judgment in a matter involving the burial of late fitness trainer and model Michelle "Moana", saying local jurisprudence on the matter in dispute was very thin.

Moana died in a horrific accident more than two weeks ago which also claimed the lives of socialite Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure, Malawian businessman Limumba Karim and Mozambican model Alicha Adams.

Moana's burial has been delayed by endless feuds between her parents, Ishmael Amuli and Yolanda Kuvaoga, which spilled into the courts.

Amuli's lawyer, Ashley Mugiya yesterday confirmed the latest development.

"The court said the reason for deferring judgment is that disputes of this nature rarely spill into the courts and local jurisprudence on the subject is very thin. So the court needs more time to consider judgment," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Adam Molai launches US$1 million venture capital fund

39 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa wades into ZESA tariff hike

41 mins ago | 213 Views

RBZ to regulate cryptocurrencies

41 mins ago | 35 Views

Bill targeting security agents gazetted

42 mins ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe gears for Covid-19 during Xmas

43 mins ago | 34 Views

Vehicles theft cases on the increase

49 mins ago | 64 Views

Parliament calls for suspension of exams

50 mins ago | 110 Views

RBZ ropes in banks to clear forex backlog

50 mins ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe dumps minerals marketing system

51 mins ago | 40 Views

Govt to liberalise gold sector

52 mins ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa vows opposition poll defeat

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Chamisa's Mayor charged for land corruption

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Chikwinya blasts toll fees hike

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Chivhu man jailed for ill-treating son

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Catholic priest up for indecent assault

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Shot women complain against police conduct

1 hr ago | 103 Views

2021 budget: Fitting a round peg in a square hole

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Govt blasted for abandoning trapped miners in Matebeleland

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Mamombe a metal case, says Chinotimba

1 hr ago | 434 Views

'Shut down schools,' MPs tell govt

1 hr ago | 402 Views

40 trapped in collapsed Bindura mine

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Top cop challenges Sacu constitutionality

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe orders nightclubs shut as coronavirus cases spike again

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Let's vanquish opposition, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 455 Views

Alarm over Harare flyover bridge

1 hr ago | 375 Views

MSU degrees chaos divide government

1 hr ago | 377 Views

23 evicted from Karoi farm, dumped in the open

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Police to pay $4,3m over 2019 fuel riots killing

1 hr ago | 121 Views

All eyes on Mthuli Ncube's budget

1 hr ago | 89 Views

The phone call that led to Robert Mugabe's resignation

1 hr ago | 363 Views

Munyaradzi Diya set for Bosso return

1 hr ago | 52 Views

ZIFA faces US$150 000 Cosafa fine

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Beitbridge investor to introduce commercial flights

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Decoders to access new TV stations

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Gwanda runs out of Covid-19 isolation space

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Treasury orders refunds for exempted 2% tax transactions

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Harare mayor Mafume arrested

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Zinara executives victimised for transferring Mugabe linked employees

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Chamisa's MDC morphs into a terrorist ragtag?

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Bere contests JSC recommendation

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Ginimbi family accepts unsigned will

1 hr ago | 326 Views

DCCs to strengthen Zanu-PF?

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Chivayo trial set for 2021

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe mourns crash victims

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

59 000 arrested over masks

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Moana's burial suspended indefinitely

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mbare tender scandal rocks council

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Govt prioritises infrastructure development

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Biti says RBZ forex auction system headed for collapse

2 hrs ago | 158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days