Moana's burial judgment deferred again

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGH Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda yesterday again deferred judgment in a matter involving the burial of late fitness trainer and model Michelle "Moana", saying local jurisprudence on the matter in dispute was very thin.Moana died in a horrific accident more than two weeks ago which also claimed the lives of socialite Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure, Malawian businessman Limumba Karim and Mozambican model Alicha Adams.Moana's burial has been delayed by endless feuds between her parents, Ishmael Amuli and Yolanda Kuvaoga, which spilled into the courts.Amuli's lawyer, Ashley Mugiya yesterday confirmed the latest development."The court said the reason for deferring judgment is that disputes of this nature rarely spill into the courts and local jurisprudence on the subject is very thin. So the court needs more time to consider judgment," he said.