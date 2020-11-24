Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Top cop challenges Sacu constitutionality

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
COMMISSIONER Douglas Jabulani Nyakutsikwa yesterday challenged the constitutionality of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu) following his arrest on allegations of abusing his office to get three stands from Harare City Council.

Nyakutsikwa yesterday submitted before magistrate Ngoni Nduna an application to have his matter referred to the Constitutional Court to seek an order that declares Sacu and its involvement with the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs ministry as unconstitutional, null and void and the scrapping his prosecution.

Nyakutsikwa, who is represented by Tapson Dzvetero, is jointly charged with City of Harare housing director Addmore Nhekairo on criminal abuse of office charges, but he argues that the matter has been politicised.

He argued that he was arrested and briefly detained by Sacu, headed by Thabani Mpofu and Piason Mbalekwa, individuals who are not civil servants, but were being paid by the government and using State facilities.

He told the court that he divulged top secrets on the day he was being interviewed by Mpofu and Mbalekwa on the case, which he would not have done had he known that the two were not civil servants.

"Since they occupied a government building, I took them to be civil servants who work in the Central Intelligence Organisation or within the police intelligence unit, but I cannot tell in this open court the classified information which I told them since it will get me in serious trouble with my bosses," Nyakutsikwa said.

The matter will continue on December 1, 2020.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Adam Molai launches US$1 million venture capital fund

50 mins ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa wades into ZESA tariff hike

51 mins ago | 323 Views

RBZ to regulate cryptocurrencies

52 mins ago | 63 Views

Bill targeting security agents gazetted

52 mins ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe gears for Covid-19 during Xmas

53 mins ago | 54 Views

Vehicles theft cases on the increase

59 mins ago | 106 Views

Parliament calls for suspension of exams

60 mins ago | 178 Views

RBZ ropes in banks to clear forex backlog

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe dumps minerals marketing system

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Govt to liberalise gold sector

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa vows opposition poll defeat

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Chamisa's Mayor charged for land corruption

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Chikwinya blasts toll fees hike

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Chivhu man jailed for ill-treating son

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Catholic priest up for indecent assault

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Shot women complain against police conduct

1 hr ago | 126 Views

2021 budget: Fitting a round peg in a square hole

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Govt blasted for abandoning trapped miners in Matebeleland

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Mamombe a metal case, says Chinotimba

1 hr ago | 490 Views

'Shut down schools,' MPs tell govt

1 hr ago | 452 Views

40 trapped in collapsed Bindura mine

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe orders nightclubs shut as coronavirus cases spike again

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Let's vanquish opposition, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 544 Views

Alarm over Harare flyover bridge

1 hr ago | 422 Views

Moana's burial judgment deferred again

1 hr ago | 144 Views

MSU degrees chaos divide government

1 hr ago | 417 Views

23 evicted from Karoi farm, dumped in the open

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Police to pay $4,3m over 2019 fuel riots killing

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

All eyes on Mthuli Ncube's budget

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

The phone call that led to Robert Mugabe's resignation

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Munyaradzi Diya set for Bosso return

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

ZIFA faces US$150 000 Cosafa fine

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Beitbridge investor to introduce commercial flights

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Decoders to access new TV stations

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Gwanda runs out of Covid-19 isolation space

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Treasury orders refunds for exempted 2% tax transactions

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Harare mayor Mafume arrested

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zinara executives victimised for transferring Mugabe linked employees

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chamisa's MDC morphs into a terrorist ragtag?

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bere contests JSC recommendation

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Ginimbi family accepts unsigned will

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

DCCs to strengthen Zanu-PF?

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Chivayo trial set for 2021

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe mourns crash victims

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

59 000 arrested over masks

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Moana's burial suspended indefinitely

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mbare tender scandal rocks council

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Govt prioritises infrastructure development

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Biti says RBZ forex auction system headed for collapse

2 hrs ago | 171 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days