Catholic priest up for indecent assault

News / National

by Staff reporter

A RUSAPE-BASED Roman Catholic priest was last week arraigned before the magistrates' courts on indecent assault charges after he allegedly sexually harassed a female chef at a church-run mission school.Dominic Zambuko (32), who is stationed at Kriste Mambo Mission, was represented by Munyaradzi Manyengavana of Chiwanza Partners and was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Obediance Matare.He is out of custody, and the matter will be heard on December 3 where he will be given a trial date.State prosecutor Tawanda Munjanja said on November 6, 2020 at around 10pm, the accused person went to the complainant's room and knocked at the door.The complainant (name withheld) opened the door and Zambuko entered the room wearing a boxer short and Tshirt.The complainant said she asked Zambuko why he had visited her. He then told her that he wanted her to be one flesh with him, but the complainant refused.The accused allegedly then grabbed the complainant by her shoulder, and pulled her closer to him.In the process, she felt his manhood on her privates.Zambuko allegedly asked for a kiss from the complainant, but she refused. She managed to push him away and free herself.The complainant then reported to another priest, one Father Gutu, which led to the arrest of the accused.