Chivhu man jailed for ill-treating son

by Staff reporter

A CHIVHU man was on Monday sentenced to 20 months in prison for ill-treating his son (10) by shoving him into a raging fire for alleged indiscipline.Talkmore Mawopa (36) of Village 9 in Magamba pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Batanai Madzingira.Mawopa will serve an effective one-year jail term after Madzingira suspended eight months on condition that he does not commit the same offence within five years.Prosecutor Kumbirai Charamba told the court that sometime in September this year, Mawopa went home drunk and entered the kitchen hut where his son, Tanaka, a Grade3 pupil, was sleeping with his siblings.He woke up the minor and assaulted him with a sjambok for allegedly disobeying his stepmother.He then pushed the child into the fire, causing serious injuries on him.