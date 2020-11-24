Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chivhu man jailed for ill-treating son

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A CHIVHU man was on Monday sentenced to 20 months in prison for ill-treating his son (10) by shoving him into a raging fire for alleged indiscipline.

Talkmore Mawopa (36) of Village 9 in Magamba pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Batanai Madzingira.

Mawopa will serve an effective one-year jail term after Madzingira suspended eight months on condition that he does not commit the same offence within five years.

Prosecutor Kumbirai Charamba told the court that sometime in September this year, Mawopa went home drunk and entered the kitchen hut where his son, Tanaka, a Grade
3 pupil, was sleeping with his siblings.

He woke up the minor and assaulted him with a sjambok for allegedly disobeying his stepmother.

He then pushed the child into the fire, causing serious injuries on him.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Adam Molai launches US$1 million venture capital fund

57 mins ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa wades into ZESA tariff hike

58 mins ago | 437 Views

RBZ to regulate cryptocurrencies

59 mins ago | 91 Views

Bill targeting security agents gazetted

60 mins ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe gears for Covid-19 during Xmas

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Vehicles theft cases on the increase

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Parliament calls for suspension of exams

1 hr ago | 238 Views

RBZ ropes in banks to clear forex backlog

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe dumps minerals marketing system

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Govt to liberalise gold sector

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa vows opposition poll defeat

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Chamisa's Mayor charged for land corruption

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Chikwinya blasts toll fees hike

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Catholic priest up for indecent assault

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Shot women complain against police conduct

1 hr ago | 138 Views

2021 budget: Fitting a round peg in a square hole

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Govt blasted for abandoning trapped miners in Matebeleland

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mamombe a metal case, says Chinotimba

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

'Shut down schools,' MPs tell govt

2 hrs ago | 485 Views

40 trapped in collapsed Bindura mine

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Top cop challenges Sacu constitutionality

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe orders nightclubs shut as coronavirus cases spike again

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Let's vanquish opposition, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 615 Views

Alarm over Harare flyover bridge

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Moana's burial judgment deferred again

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

MSU degrees chaos divide government

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

23 evicted from Karoi farm, dumped in the open

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Police to pay $4,3m over 2019 fuel riots killing

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

All eyes on Mthuli Ncube's budget

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

The phone call that led to Robert Mugabe's resignation

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Munyaradzi Diya set for Bosso return

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

ZIFA faces US$150 000 Cosafa fine

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Beitbridge investor to introduce commercial flights

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Decoders to access new TV stations

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Gwanda runs out of Covid-19 isolation space

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Treasury orders refunds for exempted 2% tax transactions

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Harare mayor Mafume arrested

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zinara executives victimised for transferring Mugabe linked employees

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Chamisa's MDC morphs into a terrorist ragtag?

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bere contests JSC recommendation

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Ginimbi family accepts unsigned will

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

DCCs to strengthen Zanu-PF?

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chivayo trial set for 2021

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe mourns crash victims

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

59 000 arrested over masks

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Moana's burial suspended indefinitely

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mbare tender scandal rocks council

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Govt prioritises infrastructure development

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Biti says RBZ forex auction system headed for collapse

2 hrs ago | 175 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days