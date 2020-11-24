Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ ropes in banks to clear forex backlog

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has approached local banks to help clear a two-week backlog of unpaid importers invoices amid indications that the auction is struggling to keep up with demand for foreign currency.

Eddie Cross a member of the MPC said the central bank was asking the banks to fund the cash flow for a week.

He said they had agreed to aim for 14 days to clear all applications.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is working on a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency trading platforms operating in the country.

Governor John Mangudya said that the central bank was not against financial development as it had formed the national Fintech group to look at digital currencies.

Already circulars have been sent to banks about the sandboxes and requesting for their proposals.

Source - fingaz

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Adam Molai launches US$1 million venture capital fund

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa wades into ZESA tariff hike

1 hr ago | 642 Views

RBZ to regulate cryptocurrencies

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Bill targeting security agents gazetted

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe gears for Covid-19 during Xmas

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Vehicles theft cases on the increase

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Parliament calls for suspension of exams

1 hr ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe dumps minerals marketing system

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Govt to liberalise gold sector

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa vows opposition poll defeat

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chamisa's Mayor charged for land corruption

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chikwinya blasts toll fees hike

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chivhu man jailed for ill-treating son

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Catholic priest up for indecent assault

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Shot women complain against police conduct

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

2021 budget: Fitting a round peg in a square hole

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Govt blasted for abandoning trapped miners in Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mamombe a metal case, says Chinotimba

2 hrs ago | 580 Views

'Shut down schools,' MPs tell govt

2 hrs ago | 528 Views

40 trapped in collapsed Bindura mine

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Top cop challenges Sacu constitutionality

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe orders nightclubs shut as coronavirus cases spike again

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Let's vanquish opposition, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 736 Views

Alarm over Harare flyover bridge

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

Moana's burial judgment deferred again

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

MSU degrees chaos divide government

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

23 evicted from Karoi farm, dumped in the open

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Police to pay $4,3m over 2019 fuel riots killing

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

All eyes on Mthuli Ncube's budget

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

The phone call that led to Robert Mugabe's resignation

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Munyaradzi Diya set for Bosso return

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

ZIFA faces US$150 000 Cosafa fine

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Beitbridge investor to introduce commercial flights

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Decoders to access new TV stations

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Gwanda runs out of Covid-19 isolation space

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Treasury orders refunds for exempted 2% tax transactions

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Harare mayor Mafume arrested

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zinara executives victimised for transferring Mugabe linked employees

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Chamisa's MDC morphs into a terrorist ragtag?

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Bere contests JSC recommendation

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Ginimbi family accepts unsigned will

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

DCCs to strengthen Zanu-PF?

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chivayo trial set for 2021

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe mourns crash victims

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

59 000 arrested over masks

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Moana's burial suspended indefinitely

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mbare tender scandal rocks council

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Govt prioritises infrastructure development

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Biti says RBZ forex auction system headed for collapse

2 hrs ago | 183 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days