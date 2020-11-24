Parliament calls for suspension of exams

News / National

by Staff reporter

Rising Covid 19 cases in schools across the country has resulted in parliament recommending that it defers end of year examinations.Since last week Zimbabwe has been reporting a high number of positive cases at learning institutions with schools such as John Tallach in Mateleland South now standing at 189.In Mashonaland west cases at Chinhoyi High has risen from 19 to 31 after more positive results were recorded on Tuesday night.Parliament has recommended that the government immediately shuts down schools, blaming the rising COVID-19 cases on its failure to adequately prepare for the reopening of learning institutions after 57 pupils at Chinhoyi High School tested positive for the virus.At All Souls Mission School in Mutoko, over 20 pupils are reportedly showing signs of the virus.A Form 4 Chinhoyi High student tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday and the cases ballooned to 57 yesterday.