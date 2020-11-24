Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe gears for Covid-19 during Xmas

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Government says it has enough resources to fight Covid-19 during the festive season.

With Zimbabwe set to open borders on December 1, there is bound to be an influx of returning residents and visitors especially from South Africa.

Acting Information minister Mangaliso Ndhlovu said a robust awareness creation programme is being rolled out under which the engagement of communities is being strengthened.

Source - dailynews

