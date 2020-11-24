News / National
Bill targeting security agents gazetted
1 hr ago | Views
The Government yesterday gazetted the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Bill that paves way for a mechanism allowing the public to lodge complains against members of the security services.
This comes as the members of the police, army and intelligence services have for over the years been accused of gross human right violations and other crimes against citizens.
More to follow....
Source - dailynews