Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ to regulate cryptocurrencies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is working on a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency trading platforms operating in the country.

Governor John Mangudya said that the central bank was not against financial development as it had formed the national Fintech group to look at digital currencies.

Already circulars have been sent to banks about the sandboxes and requesting for their proposals.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has approached local banks to help clear a two-week backlog of unpaid importers invoices amid indications that the auction is struggling to keep up with demand for foreign currency.

Eddie Cross a member of the MPC said the central bank was asking the banks to fund the cash flow for a week.

He said they had agreed to aim for 14 days to clear all applications.


Source - FinGaz

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Adam Molai launches US$1 million venture capital fund

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa wades into ZESA tariff hike

1 hr ago | 807 Views

Bill targeting security agents gazetted

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe gears for Covid-19 during Xmas

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Vehicles theft cases on the increase

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Parliament calls for suspension of exams

1 hr ago | 397 Views

RBZ ropes in banks to clear forex backlog

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe dumps minerals marketing system

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Govt to liberalise gold sector

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa vows opposition poll defeat

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Chamisa's Mayor charged for land corruption

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chikwinya blasts toll fees hike

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chivhu man jailed for ill-treating son

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Catholic priest up for indecent assault

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Shot women complain against police conduct

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

2021 budget: Fitting a round peg in a square hole

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Govt blasted for abandoning trapped miners in Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mamombe a metal case, says Chinotimba

2 hrs ago | 629 Views

'Shut down schools,' MPs tell govt

2 hrs ago | 559 Views

40 trapped in collapsed Bindura mine

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Top cop challenges Sacu constitutionality

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe orders nightclubs shut as coronavirus cases spike again

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Let's vanquish opposition, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 806 Views

Alarm over Harare flyover bridge

2 hrs ago | 485 Views

Moana's burial judgment deferred again

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

MSU degrees chaos divide government

2 hrs ago | 513 Views

23 evicted from Karoi farm, dumped in the open

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Police to pay $4,3m over 2019 fuel riots killing

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

All eyes on Mthuli Ncube's budget

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

The phone call that led to Robert Mugabe's resignation

2 hrs ago | 501 Views

Munyaradzi Diya set for Bosso return

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

ZIFA faces US$150 000 Cosafa fine

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Beitbridge investor to introduce commercial flights

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Decoders to access new TV stations

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Gwanda runs out of Covid-19 isolation space

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Treasury orders refunds for exempted 2% tax transactions

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Harare mayor Mafume arrested

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zinara executives victimised for transferring Mugabe linked employees

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chamisa's MDC morphs into a terrorist ragtag?

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Bere contests JSC recommendation

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Ginimbi family accepts unsigned will

2 hrs ago | 460 Views

DCCs to strengthen Zanu-PF?

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chivayo trial set for 2021

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe mourns crash victims

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

59 000 arrested over masks

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Moana's burial suspended indefinitely

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mbare tender scandal rocks council

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Govt prioritises infrastructure development

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Biti says RBZ forex auction system headed for collapse

2 hrs ago | 190 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days