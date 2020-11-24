Mnangagwa wades into ZESA tariff hike

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ordered power utility ZESA to reduce its stepped electricity tariff from about US$0.19 per kilowatt hour (kWh) to about US$0.10 /kWh following a public outcry.ZESA recently increased power tariff by more than 100% in a space of a month, a move that triggered panic in the critical sectors of the economy and the public."The president issued a directive to ZESA to reduce the tariff. ZESA has complied," a well-placed ZESA source said. His sentiments were echoed by several other sources at the Ministry of Energy and Power Development.Energy and Power Development Minister, Zhemu Soda confirmed the reduction of the tariff saying this was after consumers complained about the skyrocketing tariff.