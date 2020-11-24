Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube proposes removal of 2nd-hand vehicles from Open General Import Licence

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
 Finance Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube has proposed the removal of second-hand motor vehicles aged 10 years and above, from the date of manufacture at the time of importation, from the Open General Import Licence.

 Prof Mthuli Ncube said this while presented a ZWL$421.6 billion budget on Thursday.

 "Mr Speaker Sir, about US$1.3 billion was spent on imported buses, light commercial and passenger motor vehicles from 2015 to September 2020. This is despite the existence of capacity by the local motor industry to assemble the above-mentioned range of motor vehicles. Furthermore, due to lack of effective standards and regulation, road unworthy vehicles, which, in some instances fail to meet environmental and safety standards, find their way onto the market.

 "In line with the NDS1, which underscores value addition, I propose to remove second-hand motor vehicles aged 10 years and above, from the date of manufacture at the time of importation, from the Open General Import Licence. In the interim, commercial vehicles such as tractors, haulage trucks, earth-moving equipment and other specialised vehicles used in mining and construction will be exempt from this requirement," said Ncube.

 Most of Zimbabwe’s imports are on Open General Import Licence (OGIL) and do not require import licences or permits.


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2020 vehicle imports marginally surpass 2019 despite COVID-19 shutdown

16 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Adam Molai launches US$1 million venture capital fund

18 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Mnangagwa wades into ZESA tariff hike

18 hrs ago | 20515 Views

RBZ to regulate cryptocurrencies

18 hrs ago | 3202 Views

Bill targeting security agents gazetted

18 hrs ago | 2765 Views

Zimbabwe gears for Covid-19 during Xmas

18 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Vehicles theft cases on the increase

18 hrs ago | 2670 Views

Parliament calls for suspension of exams

18 hrs ago | 2692 Views

RBZ ropes in banks to clear forex backlog

18 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Zimbabwe dumps minerals marketing system

18 hrs ago | 635 Views

Govt to liberalise gold sector

18 hrs ago | 838 Views

Mnangagwa vows opposition poll defeat

18 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Chamisa's Mayor charged for land corruption

18 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Chikwinya blasts toll fees hike

18 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Chivhu man jailed for ill-treating son

18 hrs ago | 688 Views

Catholic priest up for indecent assault

18 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Shot women complain against police conduct

18 hrs ago | 746 Views

2021 budget: Fitting a round peg in a square hole

18 hrs ago | 338 Views

Govt blasted for abandoning trapped miners in Matebeleland

18 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mamombe a metal case, says Chinotimba

18 hrs ago | 3187 Views

'Shut down schools,' MPs tell govt

18 hrs ago | 1656 Views

40 trapped in collapsed Bindura mine

18 hrs ago | 829 Views

Top cop challenges Sacu constitutionality

18 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zimbabwe orders nightclubs shut as coronavirus cases spike again

18 hrs ago | 831 Views

Let's vanquish opposition, says Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 3111 Views

Alarm over Harare flyover bridge

18 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Moana's burial judgment deferred again

18 hrs ago | 539 Views

MSU degrees chaos divide government

18 hrs ago | 2002 Views

23 evicted from Karoi farm, dumped in the open

18 hrs ago | 602 Views

Police to pay $4,3m over 2019 fuel riots killing

18 hrs ago | 352 Views

All eyes on Mthuli Ncube's budget

18 hrs ago | 525 Views

The phone call that led to Robert Mugabe's resignation

18 hrs ago | 3561 Views

Munyaradzi Diya set for Bosso return

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

ZIFA faces US$150 000 Cosafa fine

18 hrs ago | 196 Views

Beitbridge investor to introduce commercial flights

18 hrs ago | 560 Views

Decoders to access new TV stations

18 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Gwanda runs out of Covid-19 isolation space

18 hrs ago | 269 Views

Treasury orders refunds for exempted 2% tax transactions

18 hrs ago | 295 Views

Harare mayor Mafume arrested

18 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zinara executives victimised for transferring Mugabe linked employees

18 hrs ago | 429 Views

Chamisa's MDC morphs into a terrorist ragtag?

18 hrs ago | 394 Views

Bere contests JSC recommendation

18 hrs ago | 456 Views

Ginimbi family accepts unsigned will

18 hrs ago | 3422 Views

DCCs to strengthen Zanu-PF?

18 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chivayo trial set for 2021

18 hrs ago | 102 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe mourns crash victims

18 hrs ago | 430 Views

59 000 arrested over masks

18 hrs ago | 265 Views

Moana's burial suspended indefinitely

18 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mbare tender scandal rocks council

18 hrs ago | 151 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days