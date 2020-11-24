Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Former Health Minister's PA arrested

by Staff reporter
46 secs ago | Views
A former personal assistant to sacked Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo was arrested yesterday on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

Gideon Mapokotera was picked at 2.30pm yesterday by law enforcement agents on allegations of illegal issuance of visas in contravention of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act. He is accused of illegally facilitating the issuance of visas to Ali Mohammad and his family to gain entry into Zimbabwe.

Muhammad has a case pending before the courts where he is charged together with suspended Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya and others with smuggling and unlawful possession of gold.

It is the State's case that Mapokotera acted unlawfully in the discharge of his duties by signing and dispatching letters to the Department of Immigration to facilitate the issuance of visas to Ali Mohammad.

The accused created visa application letters on June 18, 2019, for a single entry visa, and September 26, 2019, for a multiple entry visa. On November 24, 2019, he is alleged to have created multiple entry visas for Ali Mohammad's family, made up of his wife and six children.

"The accused person had not been given authority by his principal and further did not bring the heinous development to the attention of authorities up to November 25, 2020, when the principal was made aware after investigations commenced," some of the allegations against him seen by The Herald read.

President Mnangagwa's administration has been pulling all the stops in the fight against corruption and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the Special Anti-Corruption Unit, have been mandated to deepen the fight against graft in all its forms.

The arrests are part of accelerated efforts by President Mnangagwa's administration to fight corruption, which is seen as a major drawback in economic revival.

President Mnangagwa has indicated that days for catching-and-releasing corruption suspects are over.

High-ranking officials, including ministers alleged to have been involved in corruption, have since been arrested and their cases are at various stages of completion.

Recently, President Mnangagwa tweeted: "Let me be very clear. If you engage in or promote corruption, you will be arrested and prosecuted. There are no excuses for corruption. No one is above the law."

Those abusing offices, and name-dropping of high ranking figures have also been warned that the long arm of the law will descend on them.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube proposes removal of 2nd-hand vehicles from Open General Import Licence

6 hrs ago | 3312 Views

2020 vehicle imports marginally surpass 2019 despite COVID-19 shutdown

21 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Adam Molai launches US$1 million venture capital fund

23 hrs ago | 2939 Views

Mnangagwa wades into ZESA tariff hike

23 hrs ago | 23848 Views

RBZ to regulate cryptocurrencies

23 hrs ago | 3743 Views

Bill targeting security agents gazetted

23 hrs ago | 3371 Views

Zimbabwe gears for Covid-19 during Xmas

23 hrs ago | 2328 Views

Vehicles theft cases on the increase

23 hrs ago | 2843 Views

Parliament calls for suspension of exams

23 hrs ago | 3007 Views

RBZ ropes in banks to clear forex backlog

23 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Zimbabwe dumps minerals marketing system

23 hrs ago | 708 Views

Govt to liberalise gold sector

23 hrs ago | 915 Views

Mnangagwa vows opposition poll defeat

23 hrs ago | 2424 Views

Chamisa's Mayor charged for land corruption

23 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Chikwinya blasts toll fees hike

23 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Chivhu man jailed for ill-treating son

23 hrs ago | 785 Views

Catholic priest up for indecent assault

23 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Shot women complain against police conduct

23 hrs ago | 820 Views

2021 budget: Fitting a round peg in a square hole

23 hrs ago | 379 Views

Govt blasted for abandoning trapped miners in Matebeleland

23 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mamombe a metal case, says Chinotimba

23 hrs ago | 3499 Views

'Shut down schools,' MPs tell govt

23 hrs ago | 1742 Views

40 trapped in collapsed Bindura mine

23 hrs ago | 867 Views

Top cop challenges Sacu constitutionality

23 hrs ago | 745 Views

Zimbabwe orders nightclubs shut as coronavirus cases spike again

24 hrs ago | 915 Views

Let's vanquish opposition, says Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 3503 Views

Alarm over Harare flyover bridge

24 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Moana's burial judgment deferred again

24 hrs ago | 582 Views

MSU degrees chaos divide government

24 hrs ago | 2341 Views

23 evicted from Karoi farm, dumped in the open

24 hrs ago | 652 Views

Police to pay $4,3m over 2019 fuel riots killing

24 hrs ago | 384 Views

All eyes on Mthuli Ncube's budget

24 hrs ago | 550 Views

The phone call that led to Robert Mugabe's resignation

24 hrs ago | 3945 Views

Munyaradzi Diya set for Bosso return

24 hrs ago | 313 Views

ZIFA faces US$150 000 Cosafa fine

24 hrs ago | 210 Views

Beitbridge investor to introduce commercial flights

24 hrs ago | 615 Views

Decoders to access new TV stations

24 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Gwanda runs out of Covid-19 isolation space

24 hrs ago | 296 Views

Treasury orders refunds for exempted 2% tax transactions

24 hrs ago | 317 Views

Harare mayor Mafume arrested

24 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zinara executives victimised for transferring Mugabe linked employees

24 hrs ago | 457 Views

Chamisa's MDC morphs into a terrorist ragtag?

24 hrs ago | 428 Views

Bere contests JSC recommendation

24 hrs ago | 507 Views

Ginimbi family accepts unsigned will

24 hrs ago | 4018 Views

DCCs to strengthen Zanu-PF?

24 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chivayo trial set for 2021

24 hrs ago | 111 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe mourns crash victims

24 hrs ago | 455 Views

59 000 arrested over masks

24 hrs ago | 292 Views

Moana's burial suspended indefinitely

24 hrs ago | 379 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days