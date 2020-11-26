Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rescue mission for 10 trapped miners starts

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Efforts to rescue more than 10 miners that were trapped in a disused mine shaft at Ran Mine in Bindura on Wednesday started in earnest yesterday following the arrival of mining experts and heavy equipment.

By yesterday, part of the roof was still giving in as some dust could be noticed in areas which were still collapsing. At least four people that were injured in the accident have been hospitalised.

The collapse was triggered by the blasting of a support pillar in an area, which was flooded, resulting in the roof of the shaft giving in.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando, who visited the mine yesterday with his deputy Polite Kambamura and the Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga, said the first challenge was to drain the area so that they could see how best to get to the trapped miners.

He said it was difficult to give specific time frames since they needed to determine the best way of accessing the shaft.

"There was a collapse of the shafts late yesterday following a suspected blast of a support pillar because this is a disused shaft. There are some miners who got into the shaft illegally and we suspect that this has probably been happening for a long period of time. Once inside, they blasted one of the support pillars which is flooded up to knee level and the roof of the shaft gave in," said Minister Chitando.

"What we want to say first and foremost as Government is to encourage all mining activities to be undertaken in accordance with the law, that is the most important thing. All miners should undertake their activities in accordance with the law in a safe manner, that's the first thing.

"The second thing is obviously as Government we spoke about the concept of orderly mining around September. We will be reinforcing orderly mining principles as we move on to ensure that there is inspection to try and limit mining activities which are not done in accordance with the provision."

Minister Chitando said Government will soon move in to ensure that all mining activities were undertaken in accordance with the law in a safe manner to avoid disasters and loss of life.

Senator Mavhunga said Government was doing all it could to mobilise resources and technical expertise to rescue the trapped miners. She said the District Civil Protection Unit was already on the ground liaising with local mining firms to assist in the rescue mission.

Senator Mavhunga said Government had already secured fuel to be used in the rescue operation and called on those with information on the miners who could still be trapped to come forward and assist with the rescue mission.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Why it is wrong to draw parallels between Trump and Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zimbabwean trucker narrowly escapes death after SA highway ambush

2 hrs ago | 1016 Views

WATCH: Haulage truck burns

3 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Depositors and pensioners to be compensated for exchange losses, says Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rejects schools closure proposal

3 hrs ago | 973 Views

Chamisa's MDC fires executive over 'leaked audio'

4 hrs ago | 2318 Views

'Zanu-PF blocking development in Matebeleland'

4 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Mthuli Ncube piles more misery on Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Funding constraints stall UBH COVID-19 centre refurb

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

4 hrs ago | 639 Views

Zifa, SRC bosses suspended

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe gold smugglers shipping over US$1,5bn a year

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Ex-minister's aide arrested

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

War vets demand US$370,000, $78,000 in pension arrears

4 hrs ago | 540 Views

Teachers dig in over PPE

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Chin'ono seeks bail relaxation

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Govt moots downsizing stands in low-density areas

4 hrs ago | 584 Views

Police raise red flag over beer binges killings

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabweans demand US dollar budget

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

High Court bars new museum project construction

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Divisions rock council

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Magistrate bemoans delays in graft cases

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, SB Moyo wrestle for Zim gold sector control

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Chiwenga, nurses headed for another showdown

4 hrs ago | 506 Views

Biti's sensational take on state of the Zimbabwe economy

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe eyes 7% growth in year 2021

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Econet hikes tariffs 20%

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

RBZ swoops on foreign entities

4 hrs ago | 688 Views

Zimbabwe slides deeper into debt distress

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Karo Resources venture raises eyebrows

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mnangagwa's security related ministries to gobble $61 billion

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Fatal beating lands security guard in court

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda partner BCC for artistes' crowdfunding

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

15 minute storm leaves 200 homeless

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Girls College closed over Covid-19 case

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

$421.6bn inclusive 2021 budget unveiled

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chamisa's MDC scoffs at govt building bomb plot claims

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Bosso to unveil kit sponsorship deal

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mapeza back in Caf inter-club trenches

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Police impound 24 000 kombis, pirate taxis

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 11 Air Force of Zimbabwe officers

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Prince Dube in injury setback

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe restricts importation of second hand vehicles older than 10 years

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe has 9 million poor people - report

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF to reorganise illegal settlements

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Govt to centralise control of State firms

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa in crucial Sadc Troika meeting

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Former Health Minister's PA arrested

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mthuli Ncube proposes removal of 2nd-hand vehicles from Open General Import Licence

11 hrs ago | 5080 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days