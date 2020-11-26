Latest News Editor's Choice


Prince Dube in injury setback

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
IN-FORM Zimbabwe international forward, Prince Dube, is likely to be out of action for a number of weeks. He suffered a left arm fracture in a league match between his club Azam and Young Africans in the Tanzanian Vodacom Premier League on Wednesday.

Dube, who began his career in Tanzania in blistering form, with six goals in as many matches and four assists, was stretchered out injured, just 15 minutes into the game.

Azam went on to lose the match 0-1. The club yesterday confirmed the 23-year-old Zimbabwe international, will be flown to South Africa on Sunday for specialist treatment. The doctors will determine how long the fracture will need to heal. But, usually, such injuries, take four to six weeks.

"Our striker Prince Dube, who was injured in our game against Yanga on Wednesday, November 25, will be taken to South Africa for treatment," said Azam in a statement.

"Dube, who is a Zimbabwe citizen, was injured in the 15th minute after breaking his left hand's ulna (the long bone found in the forearm that stretches from the elbow to the smallest finger).

"He will leave for South Africa on Sunday, November 29, via the Kenya Airways. He will be treated at the Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town, where he will be under the care of specialist surgeon, Robert Nicholas.

"Azam have been using this hospital to treat the players since 2011. We wish him good treatment and a quick recovery."

The forward recently scored his first goal in the AFCON qualifiers when Zimbabwe came from two goals down to settle for a point against African champions Algeria at the National Sports Stadium. Dube joined Azam in August just before the start of the current season, and has been making headlines in Tanzania because of his goal-scoring prowess.

The former Highlanders forward was voted the Player of the Month when the league started in September.

The award came with a prize of about US$431. He was recognised after scoring in four straight games for Azam and also chipping in with some crucial assists, barely a month into his contract. His form helped Azam climb to the top of the log standings, until their defeat at the hands of Young Africans on Wednesday.

The defeat was Azam's third this season and they dropped into second place on the standings with 25 points. Young Africans lead the race on 28 points.

The club's head of information and communication department, Zaka Zakazi, said the specialist doctors in South Africa will determine how long Dube will be out of action. Player agent, George Deda, who helped broker the deal that took Dube to move to Azam, said the club assured him the forward will receive the best treatment.

"Of course, it's a really big setback for Prince and Azam, as well, but injuries happen in football.

"I have been in touch with the club's chief executive officer (Abdulkarim Amin) and he assured me the situation is being handled with the urgency it deserves.

"Prince will be flown to South Africa this weekend to see a top surgeon.

"I also spoke to him and he was in a good mood and we are all optimistic he will be back soon," said Deda.

Source - the herald

