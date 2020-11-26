Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police impound 24 000 kombis, pirate taxis

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Police have impounded 24 310 non-Zupco kombis and pirate taxis countrywide for continuing to carry passengers and violating Covid-19 national lockdown regulations.

Unregistered vehicles, which have sometimes been used by robbers preying on unsuspecting hitch-hikers, are also being targeted. So far, police have impounded 9 841 unregistered vehicles and arrested 1 942 people and businesspeople for violating the Liquor Act.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the crackdown will continue until there was sanity. He urged members of the public to observe Covid-19 regulations and said those found on the wrong side of the law would be arrested.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Simon Chazovachii shows some of the impounded cars at Harare Central Police Station for not following covid 19 restrictions in Harare yesterday.

"Members of the public are advised to observe the Covid-19 regulations and other enactments."

Meanwhile, in Harare Province,  6 254 transport operators who broke the law have so far been arrested, while 20 889 people were arrested for not wearing face masks.

Most of the suspects were released after paying fines ranging between $500 and $20 000.

In an interview yesterday, acting Harare provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Simon Chazovachii said between November 18 and 25, they arrested 1 865 people for not wearing masks, while 725 were transport operators. He said they were conducting operations in the city, as well as crime awareness campaigns urging people to observe national lockdown regulations.

"What we have observed is that most people are not wearing their face masks properly," said Asst Insp Chazovachii.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Simon Chazovachii shows some of the impounded cars at Harare Central Police Station for not following covid 19 restrictions in Harare yesterday.

"Most of them only cover their chin, leaving the mouth and the nose, which is against the regulations. This, however, poses a danger to other people and even to themselves.

"Some also carry their masks in handbags and pockets and only put them on when they meet police on patrol. We will not hesitate to arrest anyone found on the wrong side of the law."

Asst Insp Chazovachii warned some transport operators who were operating outside the law that they risked having their vehicles impounded. He said most of them were operating public transport without exemption or outside the Zupco franchise and urged them to follow the normal procedures for them to operate.

Asst Insp Chazovachii said police were working with other relevant stakeholders targeting such operators.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Why it is wrong to draw parallels between Trump and Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimbabwean trucker narrowly escapes death after SA highway ambush

2 hrs ago | 1021 Views

WATCH: Haulage truck burns

3 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Depositors and pensioners to be compensated for exchange losses, says Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rejects schools closure proposal

3 hrs ago | 982 Views

Chamisa's MDC fires executive over 'leaked audio'

4 hrs ago | 2332 Views

'Zanu-PF blocking development in Matebeleland'

4 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mthuli Ncube piles more misery on Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Funding constraints stall UBH COVID-19 centre refurb

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

4 hrs ago | 640 Views

Zifa, SRC bosses suspended

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe gold smugglers shipping over US$1,5bn a year

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Ex-minister's aide arrested

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

War vets demand US$370,000, $78,000 in pension arrears

4 hrs ago | 545 Views

Teachers dig in over PPE

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chin'ono seeks bail relaxation

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Govt moots downsizing stands in low-density areas

4 hrs ago | 587 Views

Police raise red flag over beer binges killings

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabweans demand US dollar budget

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

High Court bars new museum project construction

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Divisions rock council

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Magistrate bemoans delays in graft cases

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, SB Moyo wrestle for Zim gold sector control

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Chiwenga, nurses headed for another showdown

4 hrs ago | 508 Views

Biti's sensational take on state of the Zimbabwe economy

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe eyes 7% growth in year 2021

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Econet hikes tariffs 20%

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

RBZ swoops on foreign entities

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

Zimbabwe slides deeper into debt distress

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Karo Resources venture raises eyebrows

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mnangagwa's security related ministries to gobble $61 billion

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Fatal beating lands security guard in court

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda partner BCC for artistes' crowdfunding

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

15 minute storm leaves 200 homeless

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Girls College closed over Covid-19 case

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

$421.6bn inclusive 2021 budget unveiled

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chamisa's MDC scoffs at govt building bomb plot claims

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Bosso to unveil kit sponsorship deal

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mapeza back in Caf inter-club trenches

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 11 Air Force of Zimbabwe officers

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Prince Dube in injury setback

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Rescue mission for 10 trapped miners starts

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe restricts importation of second hand vehicles older than 10 years

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe has 9 million poor people - report

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF to reorganise illegal settlements

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Govt to centralise control of State firms

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa in crucial Sadc Troika meeting

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Former Health Minister's PA arrested

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mthuli Ncube proposes removal of 2nd-hand vehicles from Open General Import Licence

11 hrs ago | 5086 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days