Bosso to unveil kit sponsorship deal

HIGHLANDERS are set to announce a technical sponsor as well as unveil new kits at a Bulawayo hotel.Bosso have parted ways with sportswear manufacturer, Roar, as their technical partner.They are now set to unveil little known UK-based OTB Looks, as their new kit sponsors, in a deal similar to the one the company sealed with Dynamos.OTB Looks unveiled their partnership with Dynamos on Monday. A similar arrangement is said to be in place between Highlanders and OTB Looks as the brand seeks to make inroads into the Zimbabwean market.They have targeted the country's two biggest football clubs. Bosso previous deal with Roar came with a number of challenges, with the club's fans failing to get genuine replica shirts.This resulted in a large number of counterfeit jerseys flooding the market and prejudicing Bosso of possible significant revenue. Highlanders' association with Roar started when the club secured sponsorship from NetOne at the beginning of 2018.Dynamos and CAPS United were also part of the sponsorship deal.