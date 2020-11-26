Ezra Tshisa Sibanda partner BCC for artistes' crowdfunding

News / National

by Staff reporter

NHIMBE Trust in partnership with the Bulawayo City Council and veteran broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda have come up with a crowdfunding initiative which is meant to serve as a financial mechanism for Bulawayo artistes for a year.The programme which launched on Monday is targeting to raise US$150 000 in a year.It has been dubbed: "Donate to the Nhimbe Trust Covid-19 Pandemic Appeal 2020 2021".Nhimbe Trust executive director, Josh Nyapimbi said they initiated the crowdfunding after realising the financial struggles artistes in the city faced due to the lockdown that left most of them jobless. With the fundraising mechanism, he said, they hope to ensure Bulawayo, which is the hub of arts in the country, remains vibrant."Nhimbe Trust is committed to raising US$150 000 to keep artistes and cultural professions in Bulawayo safe for the next twelve months. We aim to alleviate this hold-up for vulnerable artists and cultural professionals in Bulawayo by directly supporting at least 1 500 artists and cultural professionals especially youth, women and the elderly who have disproportionately been impacted by Covid-19."Nhimbe Trust's response will cover the entire cultural community of Bulawayo. This Covid-19 mitigation plan will be implemented in cooperation with the Bulawayo City Council," Nyapimbi said. He said donations should be directed to the Facebook page 'Ezra's personal emergency fundraiser' – (Fundraiser for Josh Nyapimbi by Ezra Tshisa Sibanda).Speaking from abroad, Sibanda said: "We've seen how Covid-19 affected artistes in Bulawayo. They were not able to host shows as they were stuck at home."World over, yes it's the same, but in some countries, they are giving them (artistes) affordable packages. We want to try and assist our artistes too through this scheme."Sibanda called upon artistes to support this initiative and fundraise as a team."This money will be in a trust so it's sort of an insurance. I'm appealing to everyone to push this initiative and urging artistes to share this and those who are able to donate, to do so. This will help artistes forever," he added.