Fatal beating lands security guard in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SECURITY guard at a farm in Gwanda has appeared in court for allegedly beating up a man to death for stealing potatoes from a field.Torevesai Zhou (42) who works at Drummond Farm was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to December 4.Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Zhou assaulted Trymore Dambani (32) with an unknown object on November 16 after he found him in possession of potatoes which he is suspected to have stolen from the farm.She said Dambani's body was found dead three days later by family members who were searching for him after they had reported him missing."The now deceased Trymore Dambani was spotted in a field at Drummond Farm with his friends at night in the possession of potatoes which they are suspected to have stolen. Torevesai Zhou who is employed as a security guard at the farm pursued them and he caught up with Dambani and struck him with an unknown object and left him there," she said."Dambani was found dead three days after the incident in a bushy area with his legs and hands missing after he is suspected to have been devoured by a wild animal. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Zhou's arrest."