Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe eyes 7% growth in year 2021

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube stuck to his 7,4% gross domestic product (GDP) growth target when he presented the 2021 National Budget yesterday, tipping most of the growth to be driven by strong recovery in agriculture, mining, electricity, construction and the transport and the communication industries.

The minister had indicated at the launch of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) last week that the growth will be around this target.

Zimbabwe's GDP is projected to fall by -4,1% this year due to de-industrialisation, power and fuel shortages, as well as foreign currency supply bottlenecks. But in his presentation, Ncube downplayed the threats that still linger due to high inflation, saying he remained confident of recovery in 2021.

"In terms of the economy, a GDP contraction of -4,1% is anticipated by year end, taking into account latest information indicating improving capacity utilisation than earlier anticipated and this particularly relates to the manufacturing sector," the Finance minister said.

"Going forward, government's response is now transitioning to ensure the economy recovers strongly, taking advantage of the milestones from the TSP (Transitional Stabilisation Programme), and targeting additional support measures to cushion vulnerable households.

"Furthermore, government will bring forward business and infrastructure investment activity, adequately prepare and support the forthcoming agriculture season and other productive sectors, albeit in a manner that does not promote vulnerabilities and instability. Therefore, economic growth is expected to rebound in 2021 from the consecutive two-year slump to record 7,4," he added.

Ncube said year-on-year inflation will end the year 2020 at 336%, but will decline to 135% next year.

"In the outlook, annual inflation is expected to drastically slow down to an average of below 135% in 2021, while average month-on-month inflation is expected to be below 1%" Ncube said.

But economic analysts said the growth targets will be difficult to achieve.

"He (Ncube) is dreaming," CEO Africa roundtable chairman Oswell Binha said.

"When you make a projection, you have to make an honest assessment of where you are today. You also have to consider that when you make these proposals, some of them will be challenged and some of them will be resisted."

"I will be the first one to congratulate him if he achieves the 7,4% growth," Binha said.

Zimbabwe national chamber of commerce CEO Chris Mugaga agreed with Binha.

"It is not feasible. We are coming from a very low base and there are too many irregularities in the budget," Mugaga pointed out.

"It is overly ambitious," he added.

Business consultant Simon Kayereka said a number of factors militate against Ncube's growth projections. "If there is going to be any growth, I estimate it will be around 3%," Kayereka said.

Ncube yesterday delivered a ZW$421,6 billion (about US$5,1 billion) budget. Public sector employment costs will guzzle the biggest amounts of the national purse in 2021, according to the budget.

He said revenue collections are projected at ZW$390,8 billion (about US$4,8 billion) with a ZW$31 billion (about US$383 million) deficit.

Of the ZW$421,6 billion budget, capital expenditure will constitute ZW$131,6 billion (US$1,6 billion), against ZW$290 billion (US$3,5 billion) for recurrent expenditure.

Public investment in infrastructure and other growth stimulating projects drive economies. but in the past decade, national budgets have been drained by public sector wages.

The minister said employment costs will guzzle ZW$172,6 billion (US$2,1 billion) in 2021, which is far ahead of the capital budget.

Government ministries had requested funding of up to ZW$1,1 trillion (US$13,4 billion) to drive economic recovery.

"Total bids submitted to treasury by various line ministries and departments are much higher than the capacity of revenues and borrowings. Therefore, given the macro-fiscal stabilisation objectives of the budget and the national development Strategy 1, adhering to an expenditure ceiling of ZW$421,6 billion becomes imperative," Ncube said.

Analysts questioned how the deficit would be funded, given Zimbabwe's poor relations with international financiers. but the minister said most of the deficit would be funded by development partners, who are expected to chip in which US$841,5 million. of this, US$559,3 million is expected from bilateral partners, with US$282,1 million coming from multilateral partners.

Ncube said from January to September 2020, a total of US$579,8 million was disbursed by development partners, of which US$448,4 million was from bilateral, while US$131,4 million was from multilateral partners. A total of ZW$46,3 billion (US$566 million) has been allocated to the ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, climate and rural resettlement, with a view to increasing agricultural output to US$8,2 billion by 2025.

The agricultural expenditure is in addition to the ZW$6,1 billion (US$74,5 million) provided under the ZW$18,2 billion (US$222,5 million) stimulus package towards stimulating agricultural production.

"Government support is being complemented by private sector and individual farmer initiatives as well as development partner support. consequently, for the 2020/21 farming season, a contract equivalent to US$253 million has been signed with local banks to support commercial farmers, and government is providing guarantees on a case by case basis," Ncube said.

The ministry of mines was allocated ZW$1,4 billion (US$17,1 million) towards planning, promotion of exploration, data capturing and automation, among others.

Ncube said the budget allocated ZW$1,8 billion (US$22 million) in support of the ministry of environment, tourism and Hospitality Industry.

"revival of the tourism industry is set to achieve US$5 billion by 2025, anchored on the country's abundant natural resources, rich cultural heritage and diverse scenery," he said.

Government will invest ZW$139,8 billion (US$1,7 billion) into the Infrastructure Investment Programme, while ZW$10 billion (US$122,2 million) will go towards the Harare-Beitbridge road rehabilitation project.

ZW$3,8 billion (US$46,4 million) will be disbursed towards Robert Mugabe International Airport, while the devolution programme was allocated ZW$19,5 billion (US$238,4 million).

The ministry of Primary and Secondary education received the biggest allocation of ZW$55 billion (US$672,3 million), followed by the ministry of Health, which was allocated ZW$54,7 billion (US$668,7 million).

In the security cluster, defence, Security and War veterans ministry was expected to get ZW$23,8 billion (US$290,9 million), while the Home Affairs and cultural Heritage ministry vote was ZW$23,6 billion (US$288,5 million).

citizens Health Watch trustee Fungisai Dube said: "The government needs to state clearly how it will innovate around health care funding, especially maternal and reproductive health and move away from a health financing model that is heavily dependent on donor finances.

"As citizens Health Watch, we believe, the budget allocated for the heath sector falls far short of what will be needed to revive a failing health sector overwhelmed by covid-19.

"The virus has had a devastating and crippling effect on health, in particular sexual reproductive health, threatening gains made in this sector. The budget must speak to how it will safeguard the health of the nation, especially women, who are already bearing the burden of the virus."

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Why it is wrong to draw parallels between Trump and Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

Zimbabwean trucker narrowly escapes death after SA highway ambush

3 hrs ago | 1211 Views

WATCH: Haulage truck burns

4 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Depositors and pensioners to be compensated for exchange losses, says Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rejects schools closure proposal

4 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Chamisa's MDC fires executive over 'leaked audio'

4 hrs ago | 2640 Views

'Zanu-PF blocking development in Matebeleland'

4 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Mthuli Ncube piles more misery on Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Funding constraints stall UBH COVID-19 centre refurb

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

4 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zifa, SRC bosses suspended

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zimbabwe gold smugglers shipping over US$1,5bn a year

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Ex-minister's aide arrested

4 hrs ago | 415 Views

War vets demand US$370,000, $78,000 in pension arrears

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Teachers dig in over PPE

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Chin'ono seeks bail relaxation

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Govt moots downsizing stands in low-density areas

4 hrs ago | 648 Views

Police raise red flag over beer binges killings

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabweans demand US dollar budget

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

High Court bars new museum project construction

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Divisions rock council

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Magistrate bemoans delays in graft cases

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, SB Moyo wrestle for Zim gold sector control

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

Chiwenga, nurses headed for another showdown

4 hrs ago | 553 Views

Biti's sensational take on state of the Zimbabwe economy

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Econet hikes tariffs 20%

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

RBZ swoops on foreign entities

4 hrs ago | 810 Views

Zimbabwe slides deeper into debt distress

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Karo Resources venture raises eyebrows

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa's security related ministries to gobble $61 billion

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Fatal beating lands security guard in court

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda partner BCC for artistes' crowdfunding

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

15 minute storm leaves 200 homeless

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Girls College closed over Covid-19 case

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

$421.6bn inclusive 2021 budget unveiled

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Chamisa's MDC scoffs at govt building bomb plot claims

5 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bosso to unveil kit sponsorship deal

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mapeza back in Caf inter-club trenches

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

Police impound 24 000 kombis, pirate taxis

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 11 Air Force of Zimbabwe officers

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Prince Dube in injury setback

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Rescue mission for 10 trapped miners starts

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe restricts importation of second hand vehicles older than 10 years

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe has 9 million poor people - report

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF to reorganise illegal settlements

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Govt to centralise control of State firms

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa in crucial Sadc Troika meeting

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Former Health Minister's PA arrested

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mthuli Ncube proposes removal of 2nd-hand vehicles from Open General Import Licence

11 hrs ago | 5161 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days