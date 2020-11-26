Mnangagwa's govt rejects schools closure proposal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government has remained steadfast that schools and higher learning institutions will remain open despite the increasing case of Covid-19 among students.Since last week Zimbabwe has been recording a high number of positive cases at learning institutions with schools such as John Tallach in Mateleland South now standing at 189, while in Mashonaland west cases at Chinhoyi High have gone up to 57.Matopo High School in Matebeleland has 10 positive cases. Tertiary institutions like Chinhoyi University of Technology and Midlands State University have also confirmed cases.