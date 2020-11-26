Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Depositors and pensioners to be compensated for exchange losses, says Mthuli Ncube

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Depositors with small bank balances and pensioners whose savings were wiped out by currency changes last year will be compensated from a US$150 million fund, finance minister Mthuli Ncube said on Thursday.

Ncube last year re-introduced the Zimbabwe dollar, and removed its 1:1 pegging to the United States dollar. The local currency tanked, wiping out billions of dollars in depositors' balances.

The value of the local currency was initially determined by interbank activities before the adoption of the Dutch weekly foreign currency auction system, which has stabilised the exchange rate at around 1:80.

The compensation will be limited to depositors who had small balances of US$1,000 or less.
 
Announcing the 2021 national budget on Thursday, Ncube said: "As part of a broader reform process under the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, the government through the central bank introduced a market-determined exchange rate through the Monetary Policy of (SI 33 of 2019) 20 February 2019.

"This entailed transition from an exchange rate of US$1:RTGS$1, initially to US$1:RTGS$25 and thereafter determined by the interbank market activities.

"This transition resulted in currency losses to small and vulnerable households with deposits less than US$1,000 in the bank. The movement in the exchange rate from US$1:RTGS$1 to US$1:RTGS$25 resulted in a loss for such depositors.

"Therefore, the government has made a decision to compensate the small and vulnerable depositors who had US$1,000 and below for the exchange rate movement loss from US$1:RTGS$1 to US$1:RTGS$25, with resources equivalent to US$75 million. The resources will be administered by the Deposit Protection Corporation."

Ncube said pensioners were also similarly affected by the transition.

"They too will be compensated with resources equivalent to US$75 million, which will be co-managed by the government and the Insurance Pension Commission. This arrangement excludes recommended compensation under the Smith Report."

He said the implementation of a previous compensation framework for pensioners for losses suffered before 2009 was also being pursued. The government adopted recommendations of the Justice Smith Commission of Enquiry on Pensions and Insurance which concluded that insurance policy-holders and pensioners should be compensated for loss of value suffered as a result of hyper-inflation in 2007-8 and the country's adoption of a multi-currency system in 2009.

"The Commission of Inquiry's recommended compensation framework for loss of value suffered during the pre-2009 period was slowed down by the 2019 currency reforms. However, IPEC has registered significant progress on implementation of the compensation schemes in response to 2019 currency reforms through ensuring an equitable allocation of revaluation gains arising from currency reforms," Ncube said.

The government faces a flood of financial loss claims after the High Court in May ruled that fiscal and monetary changes announced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on October 1, 2018, including a 2 percent tax on money transfers and conversion of account balances into RTGS "manifestly violate the right to property" and are invalid.

Exchange Control Directive RT120/18, which was contained in Statutory Instrument 109 of 1996 issued a few days later on October 4, caused the collapse of the surrogate bond note currency on the black market even as authorities said the bond note and electronic dollars would remain officially pegged at 1:1 to the United States dollar.

The move wiped out billions of dollars in savings and caused the collapse of pension funds.

Justice Happias Zhou of the Harare High Court said the apex bank should have preserved all balances in United States dollars, with its directive affecting only future transactions.

"It is offensive to any sense of justice that a person who holds money in a bank can wake up on any day to be told that his money means something else different from what it has always been. This drastic deprivation of existing rights is not what is contemplated by section 317 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as constituting regulation of the monetary system, protecting the currency of Zimbabwe and implementing monetary policy," Justice Zhou ruled in a devastating 17-page judgement which the government has appealed.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Why it is wrong to draw parallels between Trump and Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimbabwean trucker narrowly escapes death after SA highway ambush

2 hrs ago | 1021 Views

WATCH: Haulage truck burns

3 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rejects schools closure proposal

3 hrs ago | 984 Views

Chamisa's MDC fires executive over 'leaked audio'

4 hrs ago | 2336 Views

'Zanu-PF blocking development in Matebeleland'

4 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Mthuli Ncube piles more misery on Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Funding constraints stall UBH COVID-19 centre refurb

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

4 hrs ago | 640 Views

Zifa, SRC bosses suspended

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe gold smugglers shipping over US$1,5bn a year

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Ex-minister's aide arrested

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

War vets demand US$370,000, $78,000 in pension arrears

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

Teachers dig in over PPE

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chin'ono seeks bail relaxation

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Govt moots downsizing stands in low-density areas

4 hrs ago | 589 Views

Police raise red flag over beer binges killings

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabweans demand US dollar budget

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

High Court bars new museum project construction

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Divisions rock council

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Magistrate bemoans delays in graft cases

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, SB Moyo wrestle for Zim gold sector control

4 hrs ago | 613 Views

Chiwenga, nurses headed for another showdown

4 hrs ago | 508 Views

Biti's sensational take on state of the Zimbabwe economy

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe eyes 7% growth in year 2021

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Econet hikes tariffs 20%

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

RBZ swoops on foreign entities

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

Zimbabwe slides deeper into debt distress

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Karo Resources venture raises eyebrows

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mnangagwa's security related ministries to gobble $61 billion

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Fatal beating lands security guard in court

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda partner BCC for artistes' crowdfunding

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

15 minute storm leaves 200 homeless

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Girls College closed over Covid-19 case

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

$421.6bn inclusive 2021 budget unveiled

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chamisa's MDC scoffs at govt building bomb plot claims

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Bosso to unveil kit sponsorship deal

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mapeza back in Caf inter-club trenches

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Police impound 24 000 kombis, pirate taxis

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 11 Air Force of Zimbabwe officers

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Prince Dube in injury setback

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Rescue mission for 10 trapped miners starts

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe restricts importation of second hand vehicles older than 10 years

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe has 9 million poor people - report

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF to reorganise illegal settlements

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Govt to centralise control of State firms

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa in crucial Sadc Troika meeting

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Former Health Minister's PA arrested

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mthuli Ncube proposes removal of 2nd-hand vehicles from Open General Import Licence

11 hrs ago | 5087 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days