News / National

Ministers of Home Affairs discuss the fate of Zimbabweans in South Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his Zimbabwean counterpart, Kazembe Kazembe are in a closed meeting at the offices of the Musina Local Municipality in Limpopo to discuss immigration matters.

According to SABC, Motsoaledi and Kazembe will later visit the Beitbridge border post. The meeting comes as undocumented foreign nationals continue to enter South Africa from Zimbabwe through the porous border.

The paper further on said that the army and the police have started a campaign to push undocumented foreign nationals back to Zimbabwe.

Early this year the Department of Public Works erected a controversial low-quality R37 million border fence.

Recently South Africa started what it termed a push back strategy. This involves soldiers forcefully pushing hundreds of illegal immigrants entering South Africa through the fence back to Zimbabwe by soldiers. On Tuesday soldiers chased hundreds of illegal foreigners.

The fence was procured in terms of the COVID-19 prevention measures to stop the inflow of people from neighbouring countries.



Source - Byo24News/ SABC

Most Popular In 7 Days