Uncle murders brother's son

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A HONDE Valley man recently confessed to killing his nine-year-old nephew for ritual purposes, before going on to harvest the minor's private parts, arms, ears and eyes after being contracted to do so by his brother and another businessman, The Manica Post has established.

However, reliable sources in the community are saying the man is walking scot-free after making the confession.

Jacob Muranganwa is now said to be facing the full wrath of his late nephew, Zedek Muranganwa's avenging spirit which reportedly carries him outside during his sleep.

Zedek was murdered last year by his father's brother Jacob.

The murder came to light when one of the Muranganwa siblings - John -approached acting Chief Mutasa's court accusing his brothers - James and Abraham - of harassing him and breaching his peace.

John said James and Abraham were accusing him of killing Zedek for ritual purposes. However, things took a dramatic twist when Jacob sprung from his seat to confess to the murder.

"I cannot endure this torment anymore. Every morning I wake up sleeping outside. At first, I thought I was sleep-walking, but when I started seeing Zedek's image every night, I knew his avenging spirit was behind it all. "Whenever it gets dark, l see the boy's image. I am the only one who sees him, even when I am with someone else," confessed Jacob during the court session.

Jacob said he murdered Zedek for ritual purposes and harvested the boy's private parts, arms, ears and eyes.

Three days later, he hung the lifeless and mutilated body on a tree near the boy's home to stage a suicide.

Jacob fingered his brother, John, businessman Kwambana and another unidentified businessman, of contracting him to carry out a ritual murder to boost their businesses. John allegedly owns a leisure centre in Honde Valley.

"Sometime last year, my brother John, Kwambana and another businessman asked me to harvest a young boy's body parts for money-making rituals.

"The next day I saw Zedek coming from school and I lured him to my workplace - John's grinding mill. I promised to give him some money for his school fees and he obliged. I gave him sadza laced with Maragada pills.

"He ate the sadza and dozed off moments later. I took a hammer and hit him once on the head. Zedek died instantly. I took his body and hid it behind the grinding mill.

"After closing the grinding mill, I cut off the body parts. When John and his partners came to collect the body parts, they placed the body in a refrigerator. It stayed there for three days before they instructed me to hang it near Zedek's home to make it appear like the boy had committed suicide," narrated Jacob.

After Jacob's confession, Chief Mutasa ordered his aides to accompany him to Ruda Police Station as he said criminal issues were beyond his jurisdiction.

However, John died mysteriously a week later.

He was buried last Friday.

The Muranganwa siblings' relatives who spoke to The Manica Post on condition of anonymity said John was found dead. They said they suspect that Zedek's avenging spirit might have pushed his Uncle John into an early grave.

On the other hand, reliable sources from the community said Jacob is walking scot free after being released from police custody.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa could neither confirm nor deny the matter and said investigations were underway.

"We have called Ruda Police Station and they could neither confirm nor deny that they are handling such a case. However, word doing the rounds in the community confirms the murder case. We will need to dig deeper with the investigations to get to the bottom of the issues," said Insp Kakohwa.

Source - manicapost

