Fifa reacts to Zifa CEO's suspension

News / National

by Staff reporter

WORLD football governing body Fifa has asked Zifa to submit a comprehensive report on suspension of its chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse by the Sports and Recreation Commission.The SRC cracked the whip on Thursday by suspending Mamutse and SRC director-general Prince Mupazviriho to enable investigations into how national football teams were cleared for foreign assignments under seemingly questionable circumstances at a time the world is battling the Covid-19 pandemic.In emailed response to a Chronicle Sport inquiry on Friday afternoon, Fifa said while it has not been formally informed of Mamutse's suspension and only learnt about the development through media reports, it had asked Zifa for a report."Please be informed that Fifa has not been informed about the suspension of the Zifa general-secretary Mr Joseph Mamutse. We have asked Zifa for their position regarding the media reports," reads the email from the Fifa communications department headed by Portuguese Onofre Costa.While the SRC immediately appointed Sebastian Garikai as acting director-general, there was no mention of who will be acting Zifa chief executive officer.