Rushwaya claims gold being tampered with

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
HENRIETTA Rushwaya today complained in court that her 6kg gold was being tampered with at Fidelity Printers and Refiners saying it has since lost three grams in weight and also lost 6 percent of its purity.

Rushwaya, through her lawyer Mr Tapson Dzvetero, said she was also subjected to harassment during the time she was be moved from Chikurubi Maximum Prison to Fidelity Printers and Refiners for re-assaying of the said gold, which is kept as an exhibit.

Rushwaya said she was harassed on November 19, 20 and 23 where she was taken from Chikurubi Maximum Prison to Fidelity Printers and Refiners for re-assay of the gold.

"The gold that has been seized from accused and its weight has since varied with three grams.

"The purity percentage has materially varied with some blocks ranging from 93 percent and others now more than 100 percent.

"It is our view that once this gold was taken in the hands of police as exhibit it is now subject to the court's directive.

"She cannot be asked to sign for the gold as she is no longer in her custody. The gold has since lost its purity by 6 percent," said Mr Dzvetero.

Rushwaya is jointly charged with businessman Ali Muhamad, security agents Stephen Tserai and Raphios Mufandauya, miner Gift Karanda on smuggling.

Source - chronicle

