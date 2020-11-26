Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube reduces taxes

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube yesterday gave struggling workers something to cheer about ahead of the festive season when he presented his 2021 National Budget in Harare - significantly easing tax thresholds and promising to recover 150 000 formal jobs which were lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The $421,6 billion budget, which was delivered under the theme "Building Resilience and Sustainable Economic Recovery", also projected an economic growth rate of 7,4 percent next year - after two consecutive years of decline, which will be good news for both businesses and consumers.

The Treasury chief increased the tax free threshold for workers from $5 000 to $10 000 a month, and also simultaneously widened the bonus-free tax threshold from $5 000 to a welcome $25 000.

Ncube further allocated the largest chunk of his budget to social ministries - including Health and Education - which have been experiencing myriad crises that have led to crippling industrial actions by restive civil servants.

The minister also extended a significant vote to Agriculture, as part of his efforts to shore up the government's ambitious plan to have a US$8,5 billion agricultural economy by 2025.

All this comes after ordinary Zimbabweans implored Ncube earlier this week to unveil a "people-centred" budget that would further improve their livelihoods.

"The government remains committed to improving workers' disposable income as part of the broader agenda to increase aggregate demand and savings.

"The recent salary and wage adjustments for public and some private sector employees necessitate a corresponding review in the personal income tax framework.

"I, therefore, propose to review the tax-free threshold from … $5 000 per month to … $10 000 per month.

"I, further propose to adjust the tax bands to begin at … $10 001 and end at … $250 000 per month, above which the highest marginal tax rate of 40 percent will apply.  "The above measures are effective from 1 January 2021. In addition, I propose to review upwards the bonus tax-free threshold from … $5 000 to … $25 000 with effect
from 1 November 2020," Ncube said.

This comes as labour unions have been agitating for policies that further support the current measures by authorities which have seen the economy holding steady over the past six months.

Consumer watchdogs told the Daily News soon after the budget announcement yesterday that Ncube's measures were welcome, but expected more in light of the high cost of living currently being experienced in the country.

"Though welcome, and a step in the right direction, the proposed tax relief is still very much inadequate given the cost of living. "We need more and higher relief and better pay for all workers. Currently, most workers' disposable incomes are peanuts. "The little left after tax is erased by the high cost of living," National Consumer Rights Association spokesperson, Effie Ncube, told the Daily News.

The Treasury chief also said yesterday that the economic stability that had been experienced over the past six months would continue, adding that price stagnation had helped to create a "conducive environment for the attainment of key inclusive growth objectives".

"The objectives include increased output, and hence incomes, empowerment and job opportunities, access to basic public services such as healthcare, education, social protection, water and housing.

"It also creates scope for strengthening of governance institutions and, hence, effective citizenry participation in critical decision making and implementation of policies.

"Complementary to the fiscal policy, will be tight monetary policy being pursued through a three-pronged approach to achieving price and exchange rate stability. The three-pronged approach focuses on exchange rate stability, financial sector stability and management of money supply," Ncube said further.

Explaining the government's focus on Agriculture, he said this remained critical to contributing significantly to the country's economic development.

Ncube allocated $46,3 billion to Agriculture - the third highest vote after Education which got $55,2 billion and Health at $54,7 billion.

This comes as Zimbabwe is bidding to have a US$8,5 billion agriculture economy by 2025 - as part of efforts to restore the country to its former bread basket of Africa status.

Authorities have also signed a multi-billion dollar Global Compensation Agreement with white former commercial farmers, while also announcing that all those who lost their land protected by Bilateral Investment Protection and Promotion Agreements (BIPPAs) would either be compensated or have their land titles restored.

Zimbabwe is still reeling from its chaotic agrarian reforms which were carried out two decades ago, after the late former president Robert Mugabe lost a constitutional referendum and ordered the seizure of white-owned farms as punishment for them supporting the opposition.

The shambolic land seizures, which were characterised by violence, disrupted production on the farms - leading to many years of hunger. It also led to Zimbabwe becoming a pariah state.

Ncube presented the 2012 budget on the backdrop of his recently unveiled economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy (NDS1), which kicks off on January 1 next year.

Yesterday's budget presentation also came as the economy continues to hold firm, following the recent implementation of a raft of measures - including the introduction of the foreign currency auction system in June, which has contained the once rampant forex parallel market.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans living in extreme poverty increase to 6 million in 2019

47 mins ago | 38 Views

NRZ courting Turkey, Indonesia investors

49 mins ago | 36 Views

'No 2021 tax clearance certificates to improperly fiscalised operators'

56 mins ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to cut loose errant Zanu-PF bigwigs

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Chamisa's Mayor to spend third night in custody

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Kazembe meets Motsoaledi ahead of the re-opening of Beitbridge border post

1 hr ago | 133 Views

ZRP urges caution during rainy season

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zinara directors granted bail

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF cacophony remains needless!

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Car sex goes horribly wrong

1 hr ago | 307 Views

Man stumbles on indecent pictures in wife's phone

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Top lawyer sued over botched house deal

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Rushwaya claims gold being tampered with

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Fifa reacts to Zifa CEO's suspension

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Police dogs called in to control Black Friday shoppers

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Govt okays forex tollgate fees payment

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Uncle murders brother's son

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to save trapped miners as flood halts rescue

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa in Botswana for Troika meeting

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Ministers of Home Affairs discuss the fate of Zimbabweans in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Why it is wrong to draw parallels between Trump and Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Zimbabwean trucker narrowly escapes death after SA highway ambush

10 hrs ago | 3403 Views

WATCH: Haulage truck burns

10 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Depositors and pensioners to be compensated for exchange losses, says Mthuli Ncube

10 hrs ago | 4934 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rejects schools closure proposal

11 hrs ago | 2269 Views

Chamisa's MDC fires executive over 'leaked audio'

11 hrs ago | 5901 Views

'Zanu-PF blocking development in Matebeleland'

11 hrs ago | 2511 Views

Mthuli Ncube piles more misery on Zimbabweans

11 hrs ago | 3060 Views

Funding constraints stall UBH COVID-19 centre refurb

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

11 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Zifa, SRC bosses suspended

11 hrs ago | 642 Views

Zimbabwe gold smugglers shipping over US$1,5bn a year

11 hrs ago | 275 Views

Ex-minister's aide arrested

11 hrs ago | 799 Views

War vets demand US$370,000, $78,000 in pension arrears

11 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Teachers dig in over PPE

11 hrs ago | 544 Views

Chin'ono seeks bail relaxation

11 hrs ago | 571 Views

Govt moots downsizing stands in low-density areas

11 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Police raise red flag over beer binges killings

11 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabweans demand US dollar budget

11 hrs ago | 554 Views

High Court bars new museum project construction

11 hrs ago | 356 Views

Divisions rock council

11 hrs ago | 352 Views

Magistrate bemoans delays in graft cases

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, SB Moyo wrestle for Zim gold sector control

11 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Chiwenga, nurses headed for another showdown

11 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Biti's sensational take on state of the Zimbabwe economy

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zimbabwe eyes 7% growth in year 2021

11 hrs ago | 72 Views

Econet hikes tariffs 20%

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

RBZ swoops on foreign entities

11 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Zimbabwe slides deeper into debt distress

11 hrs ago | 159 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days