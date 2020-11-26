Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man stumbles on indecent pictures in wife's phone

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Bulawayo man was left shocked and upset after spotting "flirty" messages and indecent pictures in his wife's phone that she was exchanging with another man while making an appointment supposedly for a date.

After stumbling on the lewd pictures and messages Thamsanqa Dale failed to control his temper when he allegedly pummelled his wife Grace Dale accusing her of being promiscuous.

So severe were Thamsanqa's repeated acts of violence on his wife that subsequently she was prompted to approach the Bulawayo Civil Court to seek a protection order against him.

In her papers Grace told the court how her husband's constant acts of violence and verbal abuse left her distressed and fearful.

"Thamsanqa Dale is my husband of seven years and we have three children together. I am making this application for a protection order because of the physical and emotional abuse I'm subjected to. The abuse has become so unbearable and untenable. I am living in constant fear for my life. He recently seriously assaulted me and I fled and sought refuge at one of our relatives' house.

"His violent behaviour is spiralling out of control and he is also constantly falsely accusing me of infidelity and continues to insult me while calling me a prostitute in front of our minor children. He is also causing so much pain, discomfort and distress as he continues to threaten and harass me. I pray that this honourable court intervenes and grants me a protection order," pleaded Grace.

She also begged the court to bar her husband from visiting her workplace.

In response Thamsanqa justified his violent actions saying when he assaulted his wife, he was angered by her alleged flirtatious behaviour.

"I assaulted her because I saw messages, in which she was making an appointment with someone else and she had sent him nude pictures," protested Thamsanqa.

Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu who presided over the case ordered Thamsanqa not to physically and verbally abuse his wife as well as not to send her threatening messages. The magistrate also ordered Thamsanqa not to visit her workplace without her permission.
Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans living in extreme poverty increase to 6 million in 2019

41 mins ago | 33 Views

NRZ courting Turkey, Indonesia investors

43 mins ago | 26 Views

'No 2021 tax clearance certificates to improperly fiscalised operators'

49 mins ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to cut loose errant Zanu-PF bigwigs

54 mins ago | 209 Views

Chamisa's Mayor to spend third night in custody

55 mins ago | 95 Views

Kazembe meets Motsoaledi ahead of the re-opening of Beitbridge border post

57 mins ago | 115 Views

ZRP urges caution during rainy season

57 mins ago | 35 Views

Zinara directors granted bail

58 mins ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF cacophony remains needless!

60 mins ago | 32 Views

Car sex goes horribly wrong

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Top lawyer sued over botched house deal

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Mthuli Ncube reduces taxes

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Rushwaya claims gold being tampered with

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Fifa reacts to Zifa CEO's suspension

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Police dogs called in to control Black Friday shoppers

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Govt okays forex tollgate fees payment

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Uncle murders brother's son

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to save trapped miners as flood halts rescue

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa in Botswana for Troika meeting

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Ministers of Home Affairs discuss the fate of Zimbabweans in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Why it is wrong to draw parallels between Trump and Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Zimbabwean trucker narrowly escapes death after SA highway ambush

9 hrs ago | 3398 Views

WATCH: Haulage truck burns

10 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Depositors and pensioners to be compensated for exchange losses, says Mthuli Ncube

10 hrs ago | 4892 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rejects schools closure proposal

11 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Chamisa's MDC fires executive over 'leaked audio'

11 hrs ago | 5869 Views

'Zanu-PF blocking development in Matebeleland'

11 hrs ago | 2489 Views

Mthuli Ncube piles more misery on Zimbabweans

11 hrs ago | 3054 Views

Funding constraints stall UBH COVID-19 centre refurb

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

11 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Zifa, SRC bosses suspended

11 hrs ago | 641 Views

Zimbabwe gold smugglers shipping over US$1,5bn a year

11 hrs ago | 275 Views

Ex-minister's aide arrested

11 hrs ago | 795 Views

War vets demand US$370,000, $78,000 in pension arrears

11 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Teachers dig in over PPE

11 hrs ago | 543 Views

Chin'ono seeks bail relaxation

11 hrs ago | 570 Views

Govt moots downsizing stands in low-density areas

11 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Police raise red flag over beer binges killings

11 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabweans demand US dollar budget

11 hrs ago | 554 Views

High Court bars new museum project construction

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Divisions rock council

11 hrs ago | 351 Views

Magistrate bemoans delays in graft cases

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, SB Moyo wrestle for Zim gold sector control

11 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Chiwenga, nurses headed for another showdown

11 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Biti's sensational take on state of the Zimbabwe economy

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwe eyes 7% growth in year 2021

11 hrs ago | 72 Views

Econet hikes tariffs 20%

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

RBZ swoops on foreign entities

11 hrs ago | 2020 Views

Zimbabwe slides deeper into debt distress

11 hrs ago | 158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days