Zinara directors granted bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO senior officials from the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) accused of transferring their juniors for cooperating with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officers, who were investigating corrupt activities at the firm, have been granted $10 000 bail each.Zinara finance director Adam Zvandasara is jointly charged with administration and human resources director Gilfern Moyo on four counts of violating the Prevention of Corruption Act by allegedly trying to sabotage an investigation.The two through their lawyer Oscar Gasva successfully applied for bail after their application challenging their placement on remand had been declined.The State had opposed bail on the basis that the two would interfere with witnesses, who are their subordinates.Regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna ordered the two not to interfere with witnesses and to report once a month at Highlands police station. The two will be back in court on December 17.