ZRP urges caution during rainy season

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned citizens to remain vigilant and avoid risky behaviour during the upcoming rainy season in order to save lives and property.Zimbabwe was expected to start receiving heavy rains and thunderstorms as of yesterday, according to the latest weather forecast.Over the years, Zimbabweans have lost their lives during the rainy season as a result of lightning strikes, drowning and floods. Local roads also become death traps as accidents increase due to the difficulty in manoeuvring and a general lack of maintenance of vehicles.It is in that vain that the police were concerned with the safety of Zimbabweans once the skies begin opening up. "As the nation eagerly awaits the pending rains and possibly thunderstorms as predicated by weather experts,mthe ZRP appeals to members of the public to safety and security conscious in order to safeguard lives and protect property in the process," police national spokesperson Paul Nyathi said in a statement yesterday.Nyathi also encouraged drivers and motorists to observe traffic regulations as they travel to different destinations."We implore motorists to observe all traffic laws and regulations as they travel to different destinations. "Motorists are urged to exercise caution on the roads by ensuring that their lights, brakes, wipers, indicators are in good working order. Going through red robots and endangering the lives of others should be avoided at all costs," Nyathi said.The police urged parents to also discourage their children against playing near water bodies as there is a risk of drowning."Parents and guardians should also monitor their children whenever they play near water bodies to avoid the imminent dangers of drowning."