Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa threatens to cut loose errant Zanu-PF bigwigs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A LIVID President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned Zanu-PF bigwigs to be loyal to the party or risk being cut loose, as he bids to contain growing divisions in the former liberation movement.

Addressing a Zanu-PF politburo meeting in Harare yesterday, Mnangagwa also warned that authorities would not hesitate to nail party members who were using his name to commit graft.

This comes amid concerns that Zanu-PF is slowly drifting towards the climate that prevailed in the last few years in power of the late former president Robert Mugabe - which was marked by debilitating factionalism and tribalism.

It also comes as the run-up to the reinstated and  highly-divisive District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) elections has been sullied by vicious infighting, which has seen some bigwigs being accused of fanning party chaos.

The irate Mnangagwa told his lieutenants yesterday that the DCC elections were meant to unite Zanu-PF and not divide the party through the current infighting being witnessed across the country.

"The DCC structures are a system to strengthen party co-ordination, as well as a useful vehicle to entrench party constitutionalism, internal democracy and grassroot mobilisation.

"More importantly, once established, DCCs should co-ordinate and unify our party through constant interaction with political districts, as we journey towards Vision 2030," he said.

"Our meeting today should remind us that we are a people's party with the responsibility to advance the emancipation and economic empowerment of our people.

"The need to ingrain the liberation and revolutionary history, ethos and value systems in all our activities is equally important.

"The party constitution requires members to be loyal, patriotic and to promote peace and unity.

"Under the Second Republic, our DNA entails that we serve our people whole-heartedly and promote inclusive development which leaves no one, and no place behind," Mnangagwa said further.

This comes as the countdown to the DCC elections, whose dates were not finalised by the politburo yesterday, had been marred by allegations of dirty money changing hands - amid unproven claims that remnants of the party's vanquished Generation 40 (G40) faction were burning the midnight oil to influence the outcome of the elections, in an alleged bid to engineer their group's political comeback.

The DCC structures elect Zanu-PF's 10 provincial executives -  from where the party and Mnangagwa draw members of the central committee and the politburo.

The DCCs were disbanded in 2012 after they were deemed to be fanning factionalism during Mnangagwa and former vice president Joice Mujuru's battles to succeed Mugabe.

Then, Mnangagwa's group had gained control of most regions, including Mujuru's Mashonaland Central province.

Yesterday's politburo meeting approved the compilation of DCC candidates who had gone through the party's rigorous vetting exercise which was led by the Zanu-PF security department -  although it did not set the dates for the eagerly-awaited polls.

Speaking after the politburo meeting, acting party spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa confirmed that the vetting of candidates for the DCC elections had now been completed.

"On the DCCs, the position at the moment is that the security department has completed the vetting and a schedule of the list of those who qualified is now being compiled.

"As the politburo, we resolved to advise the provincial co-ordinating committees (PCCs) on how to proceed after the compilation of the successful contestants.

"We want to assure our members that irregularities that have occurred will be fairly and impartially addressed by the party. I want to assure members that elections will be conducted fairly.

"We do not want to cripple those who are popular with the electorate because of corrupt elements who want to manipulate the process," Chinamasa added.

He also revealed that the politburo had been briefed on last month's violence in Kwekwe Central, where party youths armed with machetes assaulted officials and the police during a primary election to choose a Zanu-PF representative.

"There was an incident in Kwekwe where violence was unleashed.

"The investigations by our security have been completed and this (the ensuing report) will be submitted to the secretary for administration - and where the need arises, it will be submitted to the national disciplinary committee.

"You must anticipate that heads will roll and justice will be done without fear or favour if there are members of Zanu-PF who have put the name of the party into disrepute.

"No one will be spared. But we have not yet seen that report," Chinamasa said.

So bad was the fracas in Kwekwe that police had to fire teargas to disburse supporters of Kandros Mugabe and Energy Ncube - the two Zanu-PF officials who were vying to fill the vacant constituency seat that was won by the late Masango "Blackman" Matambanadzo in the 2018 elections.

Armed with machetes and iron bars, youths stormed the party's Kwekwe district office then, where the election was being held, and assaulted polling officers and voters - damaging vehicles in the chaos.

Zanu-PF has also had to withhold results of its primary elections that were recently conducted in Harare, amid allegations of ballot fraud and massive rigging.

The primaries followed the recent recall of legislators and councillors by the MDC's interim leader Thokozani Khupe - as she flexed her muscles in her current wars with Nelson Chamisa.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa also warned yesterday that his government would not hesitate to arrest anyone who was mired in corruption, even where such people had strong links to the ruling party.

"The fight against corruption continues unabated. Zanu-PF under the second republic will never allow the party to be a sanctuary of malcontents.

"To this end, name dropping to camouflage criminal and corrupt behaviour is unacceptable.

"Those using such retrogressive and counter-revolutionary tactics must stop forthwith. "Varikuita izvi cherai chikomba mupfire mate (Those who are doing this must stop forthwith).

"Our revolutionary nature and the ongoing national development agenda demand that we engender a corrupt-free Zimbabwe.

"Let us, therefore, shame, shun and expose all forms of corruption," Mnangagwa exhorted his party members.

The Zanu-PF leader has consistently declared zero tolerance on corruption, and has since cut loose two Cabinet ministers who were arrested for alleged graft - former Tourism minister Priscilla Mupfumira and her ex-Health counterpart, Obadiah Moyo.

Former Energy minister Samuel Undenge and the principal director in Mnangagwa's office, Douglas Tapfuma, are also serving jail terms for various cases of graft.

Currently, the deputy minister of Health and Child Care, John Mangwiro, is under probe in a matter relating to a controversial and since cancelled US$5,6 million coronavirus supplies tender.


Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans living in extreme poverty increase to 6 million in 2019

48 mins ago | 38 Views

NRZ courting Turkey, Indonesia investors

50 mins ago | 36 Views

'No 2021 tax clearance certificates to improperly fiscalised operators'

56 mins ago | 112 Views

Chamisa's Mayor to spend third night in custody

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Kazembe meets Motsoaledi ahead of the re-opening of Beitbridge border post

1 hr ago | 137 Views

ZRP urges caution during rainy season

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zinara directors granted bail

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF cacophony remains needless!

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Car sex goes horribly wrong

1 hr ago | 311 Views

Man stumbles on indecent pictures in wife's phone

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Top lawyer sued over botched house deal

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mthuli Ncube reduces taxes

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Rushwaya claims gold being tampered with

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Fifa reacts to Zifa CEO's suspension

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Police dogs called in to control Black Friday shoppers

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Govt okays forex tollgate fees payment

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Uncle murders brother's son

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to save trapped miners as flood halts rescue

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa in Botswana for Troika meeting

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Ministers of Home Affairs discuss the fate of Zimbabweans in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Why it is wrong to draw parallels between Trump and Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Zimbabwean trucker narrowly escapes death after SA highway ambush

10 hrs ago | 3405 Views

WATCH: Haulage truck burns

10 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Depositors and pensioners to be compensated for exchange losses, says Mthuli Ncube

10 hrs ago | 4939 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rejects schools closure proposal

11 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Chamisa's MDC fires executive over 'leaked audio'

11 hrs ago | 5907 Views

'Zanu-PF blocking development in Matebeleland'

11 hrs ago | 2513 Views

Mthuli Ncube piles more misery on Zimbabweans

11 hrs ago | 3060 Views

Funding constraints stall UBH COVID-19 centre refurb

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

11 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Zifa, SRC bosses suspended

11 hrs ago | 642 Views

Zimbabwe gold smugglers shipping over US$1,5bn a year

11 hrs ago | 275 Views

Ex-minister's aide arrested

11 hrs ago | 799 Views

War vets demand US$370,000, $78,000 in pension arrears

11 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Teachers dig in over PPE

11 hrs ago | 544 Views

Chin'ono seeks bail relaxation

11 hrs ago | 571 Views

Govt moots downsizing stands in low-density areas

11 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Police raise red flag over beer binges killings

11 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabweans demand US dollar budget

11 hrs ago | 555 Views

High Court bars new museum project construction

11 hrs ago | 356 Views

Divisions rock council

11 hrs ago | 352 Views

Magistrate bemoans delays in graft cases

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, SB Moyo wrestle for Zim gold sector control

11 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Chiwenga, nurses headed for another showdown

11 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Biti's sensational take on state of the Zimbabwe economy

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zimbabwe eyes 7% growth in year 2021

11 hrs ago | 72 Views

Econet hikes tariffs 20%

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

RBZ swoops on foreign entities

11 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Zimbabwe slides deeper into debt distress

11 hrs ago | 159 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days