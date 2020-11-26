Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sadc plots Mozambique rescue mission

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
SADC yesterday undertook to work on a robust regional response to the growing threat of terrorism and insurgency in parts of Mozambique, which it will put in action once finalised.

This came out at an extraordinary Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation summit in Botswana yesterday attended by President Mnangagwa and his counterparts Presidents Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi was represented by his Defence Minister Jaime Augusto Neto at the summit, which also discussed the re-organisation of regional troops deployed in the DRC.

The extraordinary troika summit resolved to marshal a regional reaction to support Mozambique battle the bloody insurgency in its northern province of Cabo Delgado.

President Mnangagwa returned home last night after the day-long meeting. A communiqué released after the meeting outlined the Organ Troika's concern over growing instability in the region.

"The extraordinary Organ Troika summit noted with concern, the acts of terrorism in the region, particularly in Cabo Delgado province of the Republic of Mozambique, and expressed continued Sadc solidarity with Mozambique," reads the communiqué.

"The extraordinary Organ Troika summit directed the finalisation of a comprehensive regional response and support to the Republic of Mozambique to be considered urgently by the Summit."

Mozambique has struggled to deal with the Islamist insurgency in the mainly-Muslim province to its north, which has accounted for over 2 000 lives since 2017. Nearly 430 000 people have been displaced in the fighting.

Yesterday's summit also addressed the re-organisation of the United Nations Force Intervention Brigade (FIB), a multi-lateral military formation under the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (known as MONUSCO) authorised by the UN Security Council in 2003.

The FIB is the first UN peacekeeping operation specifically tasked to carry out targeted offensive operations to neutralise and disarm groups considered a threat to state authority and civilian security. Its operations have targeted the M23 rebel group which operates primarily in the province of North Kivu in eastern DRC. Malawi, South Africa and Tanzania contribute troops to the stabilisation mission.

The UN wants to cut the number of troops deployed under the FIB, ostensibly because of funding constraints.

"The extraordinary organ troika summit accepted the proposal by the United Nations to realign the current Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) troops strength to create the headroom for the Quick Reaction Forces (QRFs), and generate two QRFs from the SADC troops contributing countries," reads the communiqué.

"The extraordinary organ troika summit expressed appreciation to the United Nations for the continued partnership and support.

"The extraordinary organ troika summit pledged regional support to the development and implementation of the joint strategy on the progressive and Phased Drawdown of MONUSCO in the DRC."

Addressing plenary earlier on, host and organ chair President Masisi underscored the need for a coordinated approach to confront the growing menace of terrorism and insurgency in the region.

"Your Excellencies, even though the region's performance in the areas of democracy and peace remains the envy of many, there are some emerging issues that are threatening the preservation of our peace and security," said President Masisi. "These include terrorism, insurgencies, cybercrime and transnational organised crimes."

President Masisi said member states could not deal with these threats individually. "As such, there is need for an integrated and coordinated regional approach to effectively deal with these eminent threats," he said.

"You will recall that at our last organ troika summit that was held on August 14, 2020, we endorsed the report on the assessment of security threats to the Sadc region.

"Even though the report identified a number of security threats, it singled out terrorism as the most serious threat that needs urgent attention from all the member States.

"As we all know, terrorism is very cancerous in nature. Once it finds fertile ground, it spreads out like bushfire. There is, therefore, an absolute need to urgently nip it from the bud before it engulfs the entire region."

Recent reports suggest that 50 people were beheaded by the militant Islamists, with links to the Islamic State (IS) group. Responding to the news earlier this month, President Mnangagwa condemned the acts of terrorism in Mozambique, warning that Zimbabwe was ready to assist in stamping out the insurgency.

Writing on Twitter, the President said: "I am deeply shocked by reports of terrorist activity in Mozambique.

"These acts of barbarity must be stamped out wherever they are found. Zimbabwe is ready to assist in any way we can. "The security of our region is paramount in the protection of our people."

In May, President Mnangagwa held a meeting with President Nyusi in Chimoio, Mozambique, where the two leaders discussed the security situation in Cabo Delgado and parts of Mozambique's Manica and Sofala provinces, which are also affected by insurgents.

The two leaders condemned the acts of banditry in Mozambique, concluding that such acts undermined peace and development.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and State Security Minister Owen Ncube attended yesterday's meeting.
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, SA to open B/Bridge amid tight COVID-19 protocols

4 hrs ago | 693 Views

'COVID-19 hit the blood bank hard'

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

'Health budget big, but inadequate'

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Churches demand seat in Parliament

4 hrs ago | 433 Views

NetOne acting boss quits

4 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Parliament moots law to regulate DNA testing

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Sanctions maintaining discipline on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zimbabwe needs a new ZBC

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Guard steals university mattress to give girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa's govt petitioned over police harassment on taxis

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mthuli's 'fantasy' budget: Here's how it will affect you

4 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zimbabwe, South Aafrica strike border deal

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

Businesses dodge forex tax

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$1.25bn mbanje exports

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bosso launch kit, declare war on counterfeiters

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe keen to rejoin Commonwealth

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Popular prophet engaged to solve Mtshabezi Bridge mystery

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Moana burial set for today

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Chamisa's mayor awaits bail ruling

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Imports of old second hand cars banned

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa orders US-dollar payment on foreign currency pensions

4 hrs ago | 633 Views

Mukuru bank scam alert!

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

Vehicle supply syndicate exposed

17 hrs ago | 3177 Views

Zimbabweans living in extreme poverty increase to 6 million in 2019

18 hrs ago | 390 Views

NRZ courting Turkey, Indonesia investors

18 hrs ago | 553 Views

'No 2021 tax clearance certificates to improperly fiscalised operators'

18 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to cut loose errant Zanu-PF bigwigs

18 hrs ago | 4755 Views

Chamisa's Mayor to spend third night in custody

18 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Kazembe meets Motsoaledi ahead of the re-opening of Beitbridge border post

18 hrs ago | 1252 Views

ZRP urges caution during rainy season

18 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zinara directors granted bail

18 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zanu-PF cacophony remains needless!

18 hrs ago | 95 Views

Car sex goes horribly wrong

18 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Man stumbles on indecent pictures in wife's phone

18 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Top lawyer sued over botched house deal

18 hrs ago | 384 Views

Mthuli Ncube reduces taxes

18 hrs ago | 650 Views

Rushwaya claims gold being tampered with

18 hrs ago | 799 Views

Fifa reacts to Zifa CEO's suspension

18 hrs ago | 196 Views

Police dogs called in to control Black Friday shoppers

18 hrs ago | 506 Views

Govt okays forex tollgate fees payment

18 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Uncle murders brother's son

18 hrs ago | 415 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to save trapped miners as flood halts rescue

18 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa in Botswana for Troika meeting

18 hrs ago | 102 Views

Ministers of Home Affairs discuss the fate of Zimbabweans in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 3142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days