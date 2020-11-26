Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa orders US-dollar payment on foreign currency pensions

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Friday ordered US dollar pension pay-outs on all investments under which workers injected foreign currency.

This comes after thousands of Zimbabwean workers were being forced to accept local currency benefits despite having made contributions in US dollars with most underwriters referring to the Statutory Instrument which outlawed use of foreign currency in settling domestic transactions.

But under Statutory Instrument 280 of 2020 made in terms of section 2 of the Exchange Control Act [Chapter 22:05), Mnangagwa repealed the previous regulations published in Statutory Instrument 212 of 2019 which outlawed the use of foreign currency in settling domestic transactions.

"Pension or provident funds that receive contributions in foreign currency in terms of this section, shall invest the contributions in investment instruments denominated in the same currency the contributions are made.

"As such, fund members whose contributions have been paid in foreign currency, through Nostro Accounts, pay such member's benefits in the currency in which the contribution has been paid," the SI said.

The President also allowed international travel insurance, motor insurance for vehicles in transit, customs bond insurance, bank cash in transit and third-party motor insurance payments to be made in foreign currency.

Other sectors covered under the privilege include safari operators insurance, export credit insurance, importers and exporters on cost, insurance and freight exporters' insurance, including mining houses and tobacco merchants.

Special insurance policies for strategic national assets, including electricity equipment and stations, and aircraft equipment among others made by entities or individuals with free funds shall also be paid in foreign currency.

"Where Insurers receive premiums in foreign currency in respect of a policy of insurance in terms of these regulations, obligations to policyholders arising therefrom shall also be settled in the currency in which the premiums have been received," the SI added.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, SA to open B/Bridge amid tight COVID-19 protocols

4 hrs ago | 701 Views

'COVID-19 hit the blood bank hard'

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Health budget big, but inadequate'

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Churches demand seat in Parliament

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

NetOne acting boss quits

4 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Parliament moots law to regulate DNA testing

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Sanctions maintaining discipline on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 614 Views

Zimbabwe needs a new ZBC

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Guard steals university mattress to give girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa's govt petitioned over police harassment on taxis

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mthuli's 'fantasy' budget: Here's how it will affect you

4 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe, South Aafrica strike border deal

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Businesses dodge forex tax

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$1.25bn mbanje exports

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bosso launch kit, declare war on counterfeiters

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe keen to rejoin Commonwealth

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Popular prophet engaged to solve Mtshabezi Bridge mystery

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Moana burial set for today

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Chamisa's mayor awaits bail ruling

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Imports of old second hand cars banned

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Sadc plots Mozambique rescue mission

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mukuru bank scam alert!

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Vehicle supply syndicate exposed

17 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Zimbabweans living in extreme poverty increase to 6 million in 2019

18 hrs ago | 390 Views

NRZ courting Turkey, Indonesia investors

18 hrs ago | 554 Views

'No 2021 tax clearance certificates to improperly fiscalised operators'

18 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to cut loose errant Zanu-PF bigwigs

18 hrs ago | 4758 Views

Chamisa's Mayor to spend third night in custody

18 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Kazembe meets Motsoaledi ahead of the re-opening of Beitbridge border post

18 hrs ago | 1252 Views

ZRP urges caution during rainy season

18 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zinara directors granted bail

18 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zanu-PF cacophony remains needless!

18 hrs ago | 95 Views

Car sex goes horribly wrong

18 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Man stumbles on indecent pictures in wife's phone

18 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Top lawyer sued over botched house deal

18 hrs ago | 384 Views

Mthuli Ncube reduces taxes

18 hrs ago | 652 Views

Rushwaya claims gold being tampered with

18 hrs ago | 802 Views

Fifa reacts to Zifa CEO's suspension

18 hrs ago | 196 Views

Police dogs called in to control Black Friday shoppers

18 hrs ago | 506 Views

Govt okays forex tollgate fees payment

18 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Uncle murders brother's son

18 hrs ago | 415 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to save trapped miners as flood halts rescue

18 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa in Botswana for Troika meeting

18 hrs ago | 102 Views

Ministers of Home Affairs discuss the fate of Zimbabweans in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 3144 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days