Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Moana burial set for today

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
SOCIALITE Michelle "Moana" Amuli, who died in horrific car accident on November 8, is set to be buried today after the High Court resolved a three-week-long impasse between her estranged parents over handling of the funeral and burial site.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda found no legal basis to stop the burial according to Muslim religion in line with her father's wishes.

Moana's father Mr Ishmael Amuli and mother Ms Yolanda Kuvaoga desired different funeral ceremonies and different grave sites.

The burial order designated Warren Hills Cemetery as Moana's resting place, but the mother insisted that she be buried the Christian way at Zororo Cemetery.

Justice Kwenda ruled that the burial order issued to Mr Amuli on November 18, 2020 was correctly issued with the knowledge of the mother, who conceded during the hearing that there was nothing wrong with the manner of its issuance.

"It remains valid. There is no reason to replace a valid burial order with another," said Justice Kwenda.

"The application for an interdict cannot succeed."

The Burial and Cremation Act [Chapter 5:03] has no provision that deals with resolution of burial disputes and the judge felt it might be that in the past such a provision was not necessary because of the richness of culture and adherence thereto by the various ethnic communities in Zimbabwe.

Given this novel case, there might be need for legislative intervention prescribing a dispute resolution mechanism that gave prominence to customary law remedies.

But in deciding this case, Justice Kwenda found that there was no evidence that Mr Amuli would exclude Ms Kuvaoga from her daughter's funeral saying: "The assignment of roles at a funeral as stated in this case, does not amount to a restriction on the applicant's rights to be participate in activities at her daughter's funeral which warrants the intervention of the court.

"The applicant has not established the legal basis for the reliefs sought."

Justice Kwenda said the relevance of what Ms Kuvaoga said was Moana's worldly lifestyle and her alleged celebrity status was difficult to fathom.

"It appears to me that the applicant does not appreciate the possible implications of over-emphasising the deceased's secular habits which she believes gave her an elevated social standing in her last days because she could be basking in the grandeur of the perceived status," said Justice Kwenda.

The judge said Ms Kuvaoga's oral evidence had no relevance to the relief sought. On the other hand, he found that Moana was born to the Amuli family.

To this end, the court found, the right to family was fundamental and protected in the constitution under Chapter 4 Bill of rights.

In this regard, Justice Kwenda ruled that Mr Amuli raised his daughter from the age of barely a year until she attained adulthood and was her sole custodian and guardian.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, SA to open B/Bridge amid tight COVID-19 protocols

4 hrs ago | 747 Views

'COVID-19 hit the blood bank hard'

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

'Health budget big, but inadequate'

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Churches demand seat in Parliament

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

NetOne acting boss quits

4 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Parliament moots law to regulate DNA testing

4 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sanctions maintaining discipline on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 700 Views

Zimbabwe needs a new ZBC

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Guard steals university mattress to give girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa's govt petitioned over police harassment on taxis

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mthuli's 'fantasy' budget: Here's how it will affect you

4 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimbabwe, South Aafrica strike border deal

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Businesses dodge forex tax

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$1.25bn mbanje exports

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bosso launch kit, declare war on counterfeiters

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe keen to rejoin Commonwealth

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Popular prophet engaged to solve Mtshabezi Bridge mystery

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa's mayor awaits bail ruling

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Imports of old second hand cars banned

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa orders US-dollar payment on foreign currency pensions

4 hrs ago | 791 Views

Sadc plots Mozambique rescue mission

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mukuru bank scam alert!

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Vehicle supply syndicate exposed

17 hrs ago | 3194 Views

Zimbabweans living in extreme poverty increase to 6 million in 2019

18 hrs ago | 391 Views

NRZ courting Turkey, Indonesia investors

18 hrs ago | 557 Views

'No 2021 tax clearance certificates to improperly fiscalised operators'

18 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to cut loose errant Zanu-PF bigwigs

18 hrs ago | 4797 Views

Chamisa's Mayor to spend third night in custody

18 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Kazembe meets Motsoaledi ahead of the re-opening of Beitbridge border post

18 hrs ago | 1257 Views

ZRP urges caution during rainy season

18 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zinara directors granted bail

18 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zanu-PF cacophony remains needless!

18 hrs ago | 95 Views

Car sex goes horribly wrong

18 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Man stumbles on indecent pictures in wife's phone

18 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Top lawyer sued over botched house deal

18 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mthuli Ncube reduces taxes

18 hrs ago | 659 Views

Rushwaya claims gold being tampered with

18 hrs ago | 811 Views

Fifa reacts to Zifa CEO's suspension

18 hrs ago | 197 Views

Police dogs called in to control Black Friday shoppers

18 hrs ago | 506 Views

Govt okays forex tollgate fees payment

19 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Uncle murders brother's son

19 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to save trapped miners as flood halts rescue

19 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa in Botswana for Troika meeting

19 hrs ago | 102 Views

Ministers of Home Affairs discuss the fate of Zimbabweans in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 3156 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days