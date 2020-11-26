Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe keen to rejoin Commonwealth

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Government will prioritise rejoining the Commonwealth as a launch-pad to unlock international goodwill and sustain re-engagement milestones already realised through resumption of political dialogue with international blocs such as the European Union.

It is envisaged that rejoining the Commonwealth will fast track the resolution and ratification of outstanding Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement, as well as launch bids to host internationally accredited global events and conferences.

This is contained in the National Development Strategy 1 launched by President Mnangagwa last week, which is a five year economic blueprint set to replace the Transitional Stabilisation Programme that will end this year.

"In line with aspiration of Vision 2030, Government through NDS1 will accelerate engagement and re-engagement process aimed at reintegrating Zimbabwe into a favourable global position," reads the document.

"Government, through NDS1, will implement the following strategies for improved international relations, bolster and consolidate existing relations with Sadc countries, the African Union, BRICS and its traditional friends, continue to engage and re-engage international community and prioritise rejoining the Commonwealth as a launch pad to unlock international goodwill."

Other strategies include organising trade, tourism and investment missions to and from targeted markets, accelerate domestication of outstanding trade and economic cooperation agreement and implement market access commitments, build a robust and vibrant diplomatic corps with requisite capacity to represent the country in foreign missions. It will also accelerate, rationalise and streamline diplomatic missions, develop and implement a robust cultural diplomacy policy, guarantee timely payment of international commitments with respect to subscriptions and general capital increase to international organisations.

"During the NDS1 period, Government will implement an international co-operation programme to improve international relations through improving diaspora participation in national development, reads the document.

There will be review of the diaspora policy and enact the enabling legislation including the promotion of inside-out or homeland driven diaspora engagement. Establishment of the diaspora trade and investment frameworks to promote Public Private Partnerships involving diaspora consortiums is another strategy to be implemented by the Government.

 On agriculture, Government will facilitate access to land and security of tenure and deal with illegal settlements, deforestation and land degradation.

"The NDS1 will institute the following strategies, develop a new land policy that harmonises existing laws (statutory and customary) policies and institutional mandates, reform and restructure Agribank in to a Land Bank in order to build confidence in the transferability of tenure systems and enhance the commercial value of the land," read the document.

The document notes that the Global Compensation Deed signed between white former commercial farmers and the Government in July this year was testimony to Government's commitment to respect for property rights in terms of the Constitution.

"As part of the confidence building measures, Government through the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement is in the process of regularising tenure for former farm owners who are still operating on the land with and without tenure documents," read the document.

"These farmers are being issued offer letters and 99-year leases as security of tenure to enable them to continue operating and contributing to the revival of the agriculture sector."

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, SA to open B/Bridge amid tight COVID-19 protocols

4 hrs ago | 747 Views

'COVID-19 hit the blood bank hard'

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

'Health budget big, but inadequate'

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Churches demand seat in Parliament

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

NetOne acting boss quits

4 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Parliament moots law to regulate DNA testing

4 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sanctions maintaining discipline on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 700 Views

Zimbabwe needs a new ZBC

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Guard steals university mattress to give girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa's govt petitioned over police harassment on taxis

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mthuli's 'fantasy' budget: Here's how it will affect you

4 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimbabwe, South Aafrica strike border deal

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Businesses dodge forex tax

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$1.25bn mbanje exports

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bosso launch kit, declare war on counterfeiters

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Popular prophet engaged to solve Mtshabezi Bridge mystery

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Moana burial set for today

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Chamisa's mayor awaits bail ruling

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Imports of old second hand cars banned

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa orders US-dollar payment on foreign currency pensions

4 hrs ago | 791 Views

Sadc plots Mozambique rescue mission

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mukuru bank scam alert!

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Vehicle supply syndicate exposed

17 hrs ago | 3194 Views

Zimbabweans living in extreme poverty increase to 6 million in 2019

18 hrs ago | 391 Views

NRZ courting Turkey, Indonesia investors

18 hrs ago | 557 Views

'No 2021 tax clearance certificates to improperly fiscalised operators'

18 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to cut loose errant Zanu-PF bigwigs

18 hrs ago | 4797 Views

Chamisa's Mayor to spend third night in custody

18 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Kazembe meets Motsoaledi ahead of the re-opening of Beitbridge border post

18 hrs ago | 1257 Views

ZRP urges caution during rainy season

18 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zinara directors granted bail

18 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zanu-PF cacophony remains needless!

18 hrs ago | 95 Views

Car sex goes horribly wrong

18 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Man stumbles on indecent pictures in wife's phone

18 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Top lawyer sued over botched house deal

18 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mthuli Ncube reduces taxes

18 hrs ago | 659 Views

Rushwaya claims gold being tampered with

18 hrs ago | 811 Views

Fifa reacts to Zifa CEO's suspension

18 hrs ago | 197 Views

Police dogs called in to control Black Friday shoppers

18 hrs ago | 506 Views

Govt okays forex tollgate fees payment

19 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Uncle murders brother's son

19 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to save trapped miners as flood halts rescue

19 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa in Botswana for Troika meeting

19 hrs ago | 102 Views

Ministers of Home Affairs discuss the fate of Zimbabweans in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 3156 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days