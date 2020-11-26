Women steal boyfried's money, loses it in gambling

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 22-year-old woman had her skin saved by her boyfriend who dropped the theft charges he had earlier pressed against her for stealing his money and lost it in gambling.Rumbidzai Mano from Zvavatonga Village under Headman Madyangove appeared before Magistrate Candice Kasere for allegedly stealing US$470 from her boyfriend McDonald Ranganai who had entrusted her with the money for safekeeping.It was the state's case, as represented by Innocent Mbambo, that on November 15, 2020, Ranganai gave Mano US$470 but when he came back two days later, he found that his girlfriend had vacated the homestead."I used a duplicate key to open the doors and found her travelling bag, blankets and clothes missing. I tried calling her several times but her phone was unreachable," the complainant explained.Ranganai reported the case to the police and the accused was found the same day around 19:00hrs at Victoria Ranch where she was immediately arrested.When asked why she had stolen the money, Mano said she wanted to make some orders but on her way she got caught out in the game of cards where she gambled and lost all the money hoping she would win.In the court, Ranganai dropped the charges saying the accused had a little child to take care of and that he had forgiven her stealing his money.Magistrate Kasere called her heartless and immature for such behavior at a time when money is not easy to find before ordering her to perform some community service.