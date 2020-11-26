Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fired Rural District Council CEO refuses to surrender vehicle

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Tongogara Rural District Council CEO, Brian Rufasha who was fired last week has refused to surrender a council Toyota Hilux that he was using as his official vehicle.

Rufasha was fired on November 16, 2020 after a tribunal found him guilty on three charges of misconduct.
Bouncing ball

Rufasha insists that the vehicle registration number AAE 7902 is his after allegedly serving a five year term. Council insists that the vehicle remains council property unless officially given to him.

Rufasha told The Mirror that he was not going to surrender the vehicle.

"I don't know why I should hand over this car to council because the car is now mine after serving my first term of five years. It's in the council resolutions that after serving the first term, CEOs are entitled to their vehicles. I also haven't received a letter that instructs me to surrender the vehicle," said Rufasha.

Council chair Tamiswa Njovana said Rufasha was violating council rules by not handing over the vehicle.

"He is misrepresenting the said council resolution. The resolution says that if a CEO saves council for five years with a good name then he or she would get a vehicle.

"Rufasha does not have that good name; he was involved in an accident with the same car while carrying passengers in 2019 and we agreed for evaluators to come and assess the damage so he pays part of the cost. "He has not paid that cost. He is supposed to handover the car and start from there. Why can't he follow the procedure?" asked Njovana.

Source - masvingomirror

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FC Platinum off to winning start in CAF Champions League

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zanu-PF youths march in solidarity with murder accused leader

3 hrs ago | 655 Views

Moana's family give socialite emotional send-off

3 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Chamisa bid to build school, hospital hits brick wall

3 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Women steal boyfried's money, loses it in gambling

3 hrs ago | 512 Views

Jail nightmare for Chamisa's mayor as magistrate fails to turn up

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to open B/Bridge amid tight COVID-19 protocols

14 hrs ago | 2471 Views

'COVID-19 hit the blood bank hard'

14 hrs ago | 498 Views

'Health budget big, but inadequate'

14 hrs ago | 405 Views

Churches demand seat in Parliament

14 hrs ago | 1343 Views

NetOne acting boss quits

14 hrs ago | 4154 Views

Parliament moots law to regulate DNA testing

14 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Sanctions maintaining discipline on Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Zimbabwe needs a new ZBC

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Guard steals university mattress to give girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 625 Views

Mnangagwa's govt petitioned over police harassment on taxis

14 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mthuli's 'fantasy' budget: Here's how it will affect you

14 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Zimbabwe, South Aafrica strike border deal

14 hrs ago | 642 Views

Businesses dodge forex tax

14 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$1.25bn mbanje exports

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Bosso launch kit, declare war on counterfeiters

14 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe keen to rejoin Commonwealth

14 hrs ago | 310 Views

Popular prophet engaged to solve Mtshabezi Bridge mystery

14 hrs ago | 826 Views

Moana burial set for today

14 hrs ago | 528 Views

Chamisa's mayor awaits bail ruling

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Imports of old second hand cars banned

14 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mnangagwa orders US-dollar payment on foreign currency pensions

14 hrs ago | 8565 Views

Sadc plots Mozambique rescue mission

14 hrs ago | 333 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days