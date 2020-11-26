Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

FC Platinum off to winning start in CAF Champions League

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FC Platinum 2 - 1 Costa do Sol
ZIMBABWE champions FC Platinum enhanced their chances of progressing to the group stages of the CAF Champions League after securing an important away victory over Mozambican champions Costa do Sol in a preliminary round first leg encounter at the Zimpeto Stadium in Maputo on Saturday.

FC Platinum went into the match with the odds heavily against them as their preparations for their campaign in Africa's biggest club competition faced myriad challenges.

The Zvishavane side had not played any competitive football in almost a year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on domestic football.

Players only trained with their coach Norman Mapeza, who is in his second spell at the club for barely a week after their former coach Dutchman Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh was barred from sitting on the bench in the competition by CAF as he did not have the requisite coaching badges.

Despite all the challenges, FC Platinum produced a splendid performance away from home in coach Mapeza's first match since his return, which now puts them in the driving seat in the tie ahead of the second leg.

Gifted forward Ralph Kawondera, who arrived at the club last year after an impressive season at Triangle, opened the scoring for the Zimbabwean champions in the 70th minute.

Costa do Sol, however, appeared to have salvaged a point from the encounter after equalising in added time but could not hold on.

Unheralded Elias Maguri scored an injury-time winner to secure a precious away win for FC Platinum.

The Zimbabwe champions will now take 2-1 advantage into the return fixture at home next week.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF youths march in solidarity with murder accused leader

3 hrs ago | 657 Views

Moana's family give socialite emotional send-off

3 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Chamisa bid to build school, hospital hits brick wall

3 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Fired Rural District Council CEO refuses to surrender vehicle

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Women steal boyfried's money, loses it in gambling

3 hrs ago | 512 Views

Jail nightmare for Chamisa's mayor as magistrate fails to turn up

3 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to open B/Bridge amid tight COVID-19 protocols

14 hrs ago | 2471 Views

'COVID-19 hit the blood bank hard'

14 hrs ago | 498 Views

'Health budget big, but inadequate'

14 hrs ago | 405 Views

Churches demand seat in Parliament

14 hrs ago | 1343 Views

NetOne acting boss quits

14 hrs ago | 4154 Views

Parliament moots law to regulate DNA testing

14 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Sanctions maintaining discipline on Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Zimbabwe needs a new ZBC

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Guard steals university mattress to give girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 625 Views

Mnangagwa's govt petitioned over police harassment on taxis

14 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mthuli's 'fantasy' budget: Here's how it will affect you

14 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Zimbabwe, South Aafrica strike border deal

14 hrs ago | 642 Views

Businesses dodge forex tax

14 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$1.25bn mbanje exports

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Bosso launch kit, declare war on counterfeiters

14 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe keen to rejoin Commonwealth

14 hrs ago | 310 Views

Popular prophet engaged to solve Mtshabezi Bridge mystery

14 hrs ago | 826 Views

Moana burial set for today

14 hrs ago | 528 Views

Chamisa's mayor awaits bail ruling

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Imports of old second hand cars banned

14 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mnangagwa orders US-dollar payment on foreign currency pensions

14 hrs ago | 8571 Views

Sadc plots Mozambique rescue mission

14 hrs ago | 333 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days