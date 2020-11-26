Latest News Editor's Choice


Women nabbed for assaulting cheating minor

by Lloyd Rabaya
1 min ago | Views
Two Bindura Women were dragged to Bindura Magistrates Courts yesterday for allegedly assaulting a 14-year old girl after suspecting that she was having an affair with one their husband.

Vimbai Goronga (19), together with her friend Sarah Muguse (20) appeared before magistrate Ethel Chichera.

Representing the State, Edward Katsvairo told the court that Vimbai's husband owed Eneresi's sister some money.

On 24 November 2020 at around 1700hrs at Pasango farm, Eneresi, in the company of Vimbai's husband proceeded to Vimbai's homestead intending to collect the money. On her return, Eneresi was ambushed by Vimbai and Sarah who took turns to slap the young girl.

The matter continues on December 11.

