Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tortoise carrying prophet nabbed

by Simbarashe Sithole
27 secs ago | Views
A self-proclaimed Guruve apostolic prophet Madzibaba Biggie Murere was nabbed last week after he had allegedly brought a live a tortoise at a house in Mahuwe in the name of cleansing the home.

The matter came to light at Guruve magistrates courts where he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

The state-led by Carson Kundiona alleged on October 23 Murere was invited by Kudakwashe Nyirenda for a cleansing ceremony at his house.

Upon the prophet's arrival, he told Nyirenda that some enemies had assigned a spiritual tortoise to torment and monitor his family.

Marere said God had sent him to remove it, hence he demanded three beasts after telling Nyirenda's family that the tortoise was life-threatening.

The suspecting Nyirenda called his friend who came and searched the prophet.

They discovered a wrapped tortoise in a black and white cloth.

In his defense Marere told the magistrate that the tortoise does not belong to him.

"Your Worship, the tortoise does not belong to me at all. It was not found on my person," he said.

Trial continues on December 3

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Women nabbed for assaulting cheating minor

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Only few heads have to roll in Midlands for sanity to prevail

12 mins ago | 3 Views

FC Platinum off to winning start in CAF Champions League

5 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zanu-PF youths march in solidarity with murder accused leader

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Moana's family give socialite emotional send-off

6 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Chamisa bid to build school, hospital hits brick wall

6 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Fired Rural District Council CEO refuses to surrender vehicle

6 hrs ago | 647 Views

Women steal boyfried's money, loses it in gambling

6 hrs ago | 733 Views

Jail nightmare for Chamisa's mayor as magistrate fails to turn up

6 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to open B/Bridge amid tight COVID-19 protocols

17 hrs ago | 2528 Views

'COVID-19 hit the blood bank hard'

17 hrs ago | 503 Views

'Health budget big, but inadequate'

17 hrs ago | 409 Views

Churches demand seat in Parliament

17 hrs ago | 1380 Views

NetOne acting boss quits

17 hrs ago | 4336 Views

Parliament moots law to regulate DNA testing

17 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Sanctions maintaining discipline on Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Zimbabwe needs a new ZBC

17 hrs ago | 471 Views

Guard steals university mattress to give girlfriend

17 hrs ago | 664 Views

Mnangagwa's govt petitioned over police harassment on taxis

17 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mthuli's 'fantasy' budget: Here's how it will affect you

17 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Zimbabwe, South Aafrica strike border deal

17 hrs ago | 687 Views

Businesses dodge forex tax

17 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$1.25bn mbanje exports

17 hrs ago | 213 Views

Bosso launch kit, declare war on counterfeiters

17 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe keen to rejoin Commonwealth

17 hrs ago | 321 Views

Popular prophet engaged to solve Mtshabezi Bridge mystery

17 hrs ago | 894 Views

Moana burial set for today

17 hrs ago | 531 Views

Chamisa's mayor awaits bail ruling

17 hrs ago | 201 Views

Imports of old second hand cars banned

17 hrs ago | 520 Views

Mnangagwa orders US-dollar payment on foreign currency pensions

17 hrs ago | 9574 Views

Sadc plots Mozambique rescue mission

17 hrs ago | 347 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days