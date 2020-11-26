Tortoise carrying prophet nabbed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A self-proclaimed Guruve apostolic prophet Madzibaba Biggie Murere was nabbed last week after he had allegedly brought a live a tortoise at a house in Mahuwe in the name of cleansing the home.The matter came to light at Guruve magistrates courts where he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.The state-led by Carson Kundiona alleged on October 23 Murere was invited by Kudakwashe Nyirenda for a cleansing ceremony at his house.Upon the prophet's arrival, he told Nyirenda that some enemies had assigned a spiritual tortoise to torment and monitor his family.Marere said God had sent him to remove it, hence he demanded three beasts after telling Nyirenda's family that the tortoise was life-threatening.The suspecting Nyirenda called his friend who came and searched the prophet.They discovered a wrapped tortoise in a black and white cloth.In his defense Marere told the magistrate that the tortoise does not belong to him."Your Worship, the tortoise does not belong to me at all. It was not found on my person," he said.Trial continues on December 3