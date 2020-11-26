Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ginimbi's secret love child revealed

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The death of Genius Kadungure is increasingly shining a spotlight on his once-secretive private life, and skeletons are beginning to tumble from the closet, after revelations he fathered a son with a Gutu-based businesswoman.

The Sunday Mail has established that the late socialite had a child with Ms Miyedzo Madondo in 2011. However, the Kadungure family earlier denied knowledge of the love child.

"As far as I know, Genius did not leave behind any children. I heard through rumours that he had children everywhere, but I was never introduced to any of his child," Mr Anderson Kadungure, father to Genius, said recently.

Last week, the family unanimously accepted an unsigned will recently filed at the Master of High Court, which does not cover the nine-year-old (name withheld). Ms Madondo said she was not interested in her ex-flame's fortune as she was living a comfortable life.

"I was born in a family with everything that I needed, so we are OK.  Please just leave us alone," she said.

Her father, Mr Elias Madondo, was a well-known businessman in Masvingo, who owned a hotel and a farm, among his many business interests.

The relationship between Ms Madondo and Kadungure reportedly collapsed after the birth of the child.

Although he was not initially involved in the upbringing of his son, he later on warmed up to him and began spoiling him with expensive gifts.

The former union between Ginimbi and another businesswoman, Ms Zodzwa Mkandla, is one that has been acknowledged by the Kadungure family. Coincidentally, the former couple met in 2006 the same time that Genius is reported to have met Ms Madondo.

"I met him when he was 23 and it was in 2006. We were just friends then but he later on asked me out and we started dating in 2009; this was after three years of friendship," Ms Mkandla told The Sunday Mail a fortnight ago week.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

What Zanu-PF can learn from China

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

MDC Alliance Women's Assembly lights up Lupane

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga camps clash over G40

3 hrs ago | 1529 Views

War vets snub Matemadanda

3 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Covid-19 certificates needed to cross Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 616 Views

Gang stabs man to death

3 hrs ago | 598 Views

Teachers jostle for Zanu-PF positions

3 hrs ago | 657 Views

Red Cross elects new board

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwean mines now 'death traps'

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Every Zimbabwean deserves secure land rights

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Govt mounts fresh plan to save Zisco

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Tobacco exports net US$690 million

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Soldier trades gun for the mic

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

Plumtree businessman shot dead by an injiva

4 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Residents threaten rates payment boycott

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Global rugby stars back Sables

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

We're not the first lady's cronies, says MP

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Man kills son

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Man kills friend over US$5

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Fears of deadly second wave of COVID-19 mount

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zesa reduces tariffs, introduces new band

4 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mnangagwa to address female councillors

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe puts cap on sugar imports

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

$123m for pregnant school girls

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

600 000 to sit for exams amid Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe tightens security at SA border

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Ginimbi's well-kept secret . . .

4 hrs ago | 840 Views

Harare Mayor remanded in custody

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe's unmonitored airstrips to be closed

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Reprieve for Covid-19+ students

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Tortoise carrying prophet nabbed

11 hrs ago | 2007 Views

Women nabbed for assaulting minor over cheating hubby

11 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Only few heads have to roll in Midlands for sanity to prevail

11 hrs ago | 882 Views

FC Platinum off to winning start in CAF Champions League

16 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Zanu-PF youths march in solidarity with murder accused leader

17 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Moana's family give socialite emotional send-off

17 hrs ago | 4315 Views

Chamisa bid to build school, hospital hits brick wall

17 hrs ago | 4568 Views

Fired Rural District Council CEO refuses to surrender vehicle

17 hrs ago | 873 Views

Women steal boyfried's money, loses it in gambling

17 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Jail nightmare for Chamisa's mayor as magistrate fails to turn up

17 hrs ago | 1049 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days