Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare Mayor remanded in custody

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
HARARE Mayor Jacob Mafume (44), who is facing abuse of office charges, will spend the weekend behind bars after his bail ruling was rolled over to tomorrow.

Mafume was arrested by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu) last week for allegedly forcing city council officials to parcel out housing stands in Harare's Westlea suburb to his sister and colleague.

Magistrate Bianca Makwande had initially set the bail ruling for yesterday when Mafume appeared in court on Friday but postponed the case to tomorrow as she was away attending to an urgent work-related matter.

The State alleges that on an unknown date between March 1 and March 31, 2020, Mafume called Harare City Council Housing Director Mr Addmore Nhekairo and asked him to allocate residential stands to his sister Rotina Mafume and colleague Rutendo Muvuti.

At the time that Mafume allegedly approached Mr Nhekairo, the Harare City Council had already closed interviews for prospective beneficiaries of the land in Westlea.

The State alleged that as a direct consequence of Mafume's insistence to circumvent council procedures, Mr Nhekairo then instructed his junior officers to ensure that the two were allocated stands.

"Rotina Mafume was allocated a stand under waiting list number 1317/03/10 with a provisional deposit for intrinsic land price $219 938," reads the charge sheet.

"The said housing waiting list number does not appear on the Harare City Council Housing waiting list database.

"Rutendo Muvuti was allocated stand number 11565 in Westlea under waiting list number 903/11/16 measuring 600 square meters with a provisional deposit for intrinsic land price of $219 938".

The said waiting list number  belonged to Winnie Mandishona NR 59-165352P12 not Rutendo Muvuti.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

What Zanu-PF can learn from China

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

MDC Alliance Women's Assembly lights up Lupane

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga camps clash over G40

3 hrs ago | 1501 Views

War vets snub Matemadanda

3 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Covid-19 certificates needed to cross Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 610 Views

Gang stabs man to death

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

Teachers jostle for Zanu-PF positions

3 hrs ago | 646 Views

Red Cross elects new board

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwean mines now 'death traps'

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Every Zimbabwean deserves secure land rights

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Govt mounts fresh plan to save Zisco

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Tobacco exports net US$690 million

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Soldier trades gun for the mic

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Plumtree businessman shot dead by an injiva

4 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Residents threaten rates payment boycott

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Global rugby stars back Sables

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

We're not the first lady's cronies, says MP

4 hrs ago | 386 Views

Man kills son

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man kills friend over US$5

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Fears of deadly second wave of COVID-19 mount

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zesa reduces tariffs, introduces new band

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mnangagwa to address female councillors

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe puts cap on sugar imports

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

$123m for pregnant school girls

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

600 000 to sit for exams amid Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe tightens security at SA border

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Ginimbi's well-kept secret . . .

4 hrs ago | 829 Views

Zimbabwe's unmonitored airstrips to be closed

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Ginimbi's secret love child revealed

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Reprieve for Covid-19+ students

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Tortoise carrying prophet nabbed

11 hrs ago | 2005 Views

Women nabbed for assaulting minor over cheating hubby

11 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Only few heads have to roll in Midlands for sanity to prevail

11 hrs ago | 881 Views

FC Platinum off to winning start in CAF Champions League

16 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Zanu-PF youths march in solidarity with murder accused leader

16 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Moana's family give socialite emotional send-off

17 hrs ago | 4305 Views

Chamisa bid to build school, hospital hits brick wall

17 hrs ago | 4561 Views

Fired Rural District Council CEO refuses to surrender vehicle

17 hrs ago | 873 Views

Women steal boyfried's money, loses it in gambling

17 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Jail nightmare for Chamisa's mayor as magistrate fails to turn up

17 hrs ago | 1049 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days