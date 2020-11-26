Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to address female councillors

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
MORE than 300 female councillors and executives from both urban and rural local authorities countrywide are expected to converge on Victoria Falls for a one-day conference that will be addressed by President Mnangagwa on 10 December.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo confirmed that President Mnangagwa will officiate at the Zimbabwe Local Government Association (Zilga) conference. Zilga was established as a union of Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (Ucaz) and Association of Rural District Councils (ARDC).

The President is expected in Victoria Falls on 9 December to officially declare the resort town's municipality a city where he will also be presented with the Freedom of the City for his contribution to the town's growth into a city. The President will then officiate at the Zilga conference the following day.

Zilga chose to converge on Victoria Falls so that all local authorities could also join the sister municipality which has two female councillors and two other women in executive management positions, to celebrate the milestone achievement. Victoria Falls becomes the first municipality to be upgraded by the Second Republic and first city in Matabeleland North Province.

"In addition, all the women councillors from rural and urban councils, almost 300 of them are going to be assembled here in Victoria Falls and have requested that the President addresses them as they have issues they want to put before him. Being a listening President, he has agreed that he is going to spend the 10th of December with women councillors," said Minister Moyo in an interview.

He said female councillors were critical not only because they are close to the people but because they also face service delivery challenges like ordinary citizens.

"I think it will be a very interesting session also for them to say their issues from their vantage point," said the Minister.

Makoni Rural District Council chair Alderman David Guy Mutasa is Zilga president. He said the conference is aimed at advocating for female leaders in local government after realisation that few women were in decision making bodies in the country.

"This will be a one-day conference for women in local government. We are zeroing in on female councillors and extending to women in local government in general, that is chief executives and others. This is actually an advocacy we are trying to build because there are few women in decision making. So at the conference they will be raising their issues to the President," said Ald Mutasa.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

What Zanu-PF can learn from China

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

MDC Alliance Women's Assembly lights up Lupane

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga camps clash over G40

3 hrs ago | 1503 Views

War vets snub Matemadanda

3 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Covid-19 certificates needed to cross Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 610 Views

Gang stabs man to death

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

Teachers jostle for Zanu-PF positions

3 hrs ago | 646 Views

Red Cross elects new board

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwean mines now 'death traps'

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Every Zimbabwean deserves secure land rights

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Govt mounts fresh plan to save Zisco

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Tobacco exports net US$690 million

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Soldier trades gun for the mic

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Plumtree businessman shot dead by an injiva

4 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Residents threaten rates payment boycott

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Global rugby stars back Sables

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

We're not the first lady's cronies, says MP

4 hrs ago | 386 Views

Man kills son

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Man kills friend over US$5

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Fears of deadly second wave of COVID-19 mount

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zesa reduces tariffs, introduces new band

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zimbabwe puts cap on sugar imports

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

$123m for pregnant school girls

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

600 000 to sit for exams amid Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe tightens security at SA border

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Ginimbi's well-kept secret . . .

4 hrs ago | 830 Views

Harare Mayor remanded in custody

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe's unmonitored airstrips to be closed

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Ginimbi's secret love child revealed

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Reprieve for Covid-19+ students

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Tortoise carrying prophet nabbed

11 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Women nabbed for assaulting minor over cheating hubby

11 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Only few heads have to roll in Midlands for sanity to prevail

11 hrs ago | 881 Views

FC Platinum off to winning start in CAF Champions League

16 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Zanu-PF youths march in solidarity with murder accused leader

16 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Moana's family give socialite emotional send-off

17 hrs ago | 4305 Views

Chamisa bid to build school, hospital hits brick wall

17 hrs ago | 4561 Views

Fired Rural District Council CEO refuses to surrender vehicle

17 hrs ago | 873 Views

Women steal boyfried's money, loses it in gambling

17 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Jail nightmare for Chamisa's mayor as magistrate fails to turn up

17 hrs ago | 1049 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days