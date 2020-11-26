Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fears of deadly second wave of COVID-19 mount

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE risks a more deadly second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak after the festive season with an expected increase in the number of people visiting from neighbouring countries, health experts have warned.

South Africa and Botswana will reopen their land borders for ordinary travellers this week for the first time since March when the coronavirus outbreak hit southern Africa.

Zimbabwe is already witnessing a huge jump in the number of daily Covid-19 cases and deaths with boarding schools emerging as the new hotspots.

Mthabisi Bhebhe, a medical doctor, warned that the government's decision to reopen borders and schools had pushed the country towards a "second wave" of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"You see schools were hurriedly re-opened under the recommendation of the government," Bhebhe said.

"Borders will reopen on December 1, but the pandemic continues to gather pace."

He said the response to the pandemic was lax as people had returned to the "normal" way of living, discarding masks and disregarding social distancing along the way.

"The number of people in public gatherings, restaurants and clubs is uncontrolled, hence these places are breeding grounds and super-spreader zones for Covid-19," Bhebhe said. "The government must understand that Covid-19 was discovered around this time last year, so the pandemic is just beginning and not ending.

"Lockdown measures must be tightened and tightened thoroughly as we enter the festive season and look forward to 2021."

John Tallach High School in Matabeleland North recorded 189 Covid-19 cases as teachers and students tested positive while Matopo High School in Matabeleland South had 19 cases.

Another school in the Midlands had a total of 20 learners 14 girls and six boys testing positive for Covid-19 and the number is likely to rise as more tests are being done. Enock Dongo, the Zimbabwe Nurses Association president, said frontline health workers were worried by government's lack of urgency in containing Covid-19.

"From a medical point of view, we are much worried by the notable increase in cases of the deadly virus," Dongo said.

"Though this is attributed to both government and citizens, where a relaxed atmosphere is evident, we need to re-tighten measures and follow laid-down measures.

"We do not have resources to deal with infections and we might have an outbreak by early next year."

Community Working Group on Health executive director Itai Rusike urged the government to consider tightening lockdown restrictions in hotspot areas such as Harare and Bulawayo should the spike in new Covid-19 cases continue.

"The opening of the national borders on December 1 should be done when all the necessary safety measures have been put in place including verification of the Covid-19 certificates in order to detect and flush out any fake Covid-19 certificates," Rusike said.

The parliamentary portfolio committee on health last week suggested that schools be closed to control the spread of the disease as most institutions have no capacity to provide personal protective equipment for learners and teachers.

As of Friday, Zimbabwe had 9 623 Covid-19 cases with 274 deaths.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

What Zanu-PF can learn from China

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

MDC Alliance Women's Assembly lights up Lupane

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga camps clash over G40

3 hrs ago | 1505 Views

War vets snub Matemadanda

3 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Covid-19 certificates needed to cross Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 611 Views

Gang stabs man to death

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

Teachers jostle for Zanu-PF positions

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

Red Cross elects new board

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwean mines now 'death traps'

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Every Zimbabwean deserves secure land rights

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Govt mounts fresh plan to save Zisco

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Tobacco exports net US$690 million

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Soldier trades gun for the mic

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

Plumtree businessman shot dead by an injiva

4 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Residents threaten rates payment boycott

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Global rugby stars back Sables

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

We're not the first lady's cronies, says MP

4 hrs ago | 386 Views

Man kills son

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Man kills friend over US$5

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zesa reduces tariffs, introduces new band

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mnangagwa to address female councillors

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe puts cap on sugar imports

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

$123m for pregnant school girls

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

600 000 to sit for exams amid Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe tightens security at SA border

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Ginimbi's well-kept secret . . .

4 hrs ago | 831 Views

Harare Mayor remanded in custody

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe's unmonitored airstrips to be closed

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Ginimbi's secret love child revealed

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Reprieve for Covid-19+ students

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Tortoise carrying prophet nabbed

11 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Women nabbed for assaulting minor over cheating hubby

11 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Only few heads have to roll in Midlands for sanity to prevail

11 hrs ago | 881 Views

FC Platinum off to winning start in CAF Champions League

16 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Zanu-PF youths march in solidarity with murder accused leader

16 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Moana's family give socialite emotional send-off

17 hrs ago | 4306 Views

Chamisa bid to build school, hospital hits brick wall

17 hrs ago | 4561 Views

Fired Rural District Council CEO refuses to surrender vehicle

17 hrs ago | 873 Views

Women steal boyfried's money, loses it in gambling

17 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Jail nightmare for Chamisa's mayor as magistrate fails to turn up

17 hrs ago | 1049 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days